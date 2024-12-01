How to get Godzilla skin in Fortnite

A new chapter has begun in Fortnite and the arrival in a Japanese-themed island comes alongside an iconic monster. If you’re desperate to get hold of the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details you need.

Godzilla’s arrival as a Fortnite skin continues Epic Games’ long-standing history of excellent collaborations, which has seen everything from Marvel to Star Wars, Family Guy to Fallout featured over the years.

Now the King of the Monsters is set to make his own arrival in Fortnite after a record-breaking live event in the game and we’ve got all the details you need to know on how to get your hands on the skin.

How to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite

Time to wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Godzilla skin in Fortnite is currently available only with the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass, though it may be available to purchase from the in-game store at a later date following changes announced by Epic Games earlier this year.

Similarly to the Wasteland Magneto skin in Chapter 5, however, the Godzilla skin is not available immediately. Instead, the Godzilla skin is available from Jan. 17, 2025—as shown on the Battle Pass tab in Fortnite.

The Battle Pass has a new look in Chapter 6, including the removal of Battle Pass Stars, and the Godzilla skin is shown as “Godzilla Rewards.” Previously, this tab would have indicated that the skin is available to unlock via quests and, while it’s expected to remain the same, we’ll have to wait and see.

If the format remains the same, additional quests will be added on Jan. 17 that must be completed to earn Godzilla-themed rewards, with the last reward likely to be the skin. Given that Godzilla is not yet on the map, we also expect a mid-season update themed around the iconic monster.

We’ll keep this article updated with any additional details that are revealed around Godzilla, so bookmark this page to return in future and find out everything you need to know.

