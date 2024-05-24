A close-up shot of the Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite.
How to get the Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite

To me, my X-Men.
Published: May 24, 2024

A bunch of new cosmetics and skins are coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three, but none are as exciting as the Wastelander Magneto Outfit. If you want to know how to get it, we have the answer.

Fortnite‘s latest season has brought an apocalyptic wasteland to the island, introducing new POIs, weapons, and more. But the inclusion of another Marvel skin in the latest update sets the stage for big things on the horizon.

But the Wastelander Magneto Outfit is not available as part of the battle pass. It’s made available in another way. Read on to find out the full details.

How to unlock the Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite

The Wastelander Magneto Outfit in Fortnite.
Master of magnetism. Image via iFireMonkey

The Wasteland Magneto skin was revealed in Fortnite‘s trailer for Chapter Five, season three, but the master of magnetism isn’t yet available in Fortnite. Instead, it will be coming to the game in the near future.

On the Fortnite blog, Epic said the Wastelander Magneto Outfit can be earned from battle [ass Quests in July—although no specific date was set. Unfortunately, it means you will have to wait a a while longer.

The Wastelander Magneto Outfit will be available around a month before Chapter Five, season three ends, raising the likelihood of Magneto featuring in a live event that ties into Chapter Five, season four, which the leaked Fortnite roadmap revealed would be another Marvel collaboration.

Magneto’s involvement could also tie into the leaked X-Men ’97 shop tab reported to be coming to Fortnite, and the environment introduced in the latest Fortnite season connects very well to the end of season one in the Disney+ series.

The highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine film also releases in July, so could we see the Merc with a Mouth return to Fortnite? We can only hope.

