Fortnite leaks detail potential 2024 roadmap featuring more Star Wars, Marvel, and Snoop Dogg

Fortnite seems to be gearing up for a busy 2024, with the latest leak revealing a roadmap featuring plenty of content updates and crossovers for all four game modes.

Leaker HYPEX shared a rumored Fortnite roadmap for 2024 on April 19. The leaker mentioned the image initially leaked on 4Chan with no caption. They added they came across other leaks, but this is by far the most realistic. As always, take this with a pinch of salt.

The roadmap details plans for each of Fortnite‘s core modes: LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, Festival, and Rocket Racing. It lists several collaborations and content already in the game, like Lady Gaga in Festival, the Mechanical Mayhem update for LEGO Fortnite, and the Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover in Battle Royale, alongside everything we might see in the near future.

According to the roadmap, the next big collaboration set to arrive in Fortnite is with Star Wars. Looking at the artwork on the roadmap, we might get major builds or maybe even maps for LEGO Fortnite featuring Imperial Star Destroyers and potentially something more. The official announcement already confirmed the crossover and that it won’t be limited to Battle Royale this time, making the leak slightly more believable.

Another fun addition to LEGO Fortnite seems to be the giant Klombo dinosaur, who previously appeared in Battle Royale. Considering another Fortnite leak claimed the game will receive a taming feature, the two might be connected to the same update.

Battle Royale isn’t falling behind in content, either. The leak claims the game will get another Marvel season, themed around the Fantastic Four, with Doctor Doom featured on the core artwork. Right after that, Fortnite OG will return, this time featuring Chapter Two seasons that will eventually transition into Chapter Six, the same way we saw it happen last year. There are also rumored collaborations with Fall Guys and Pirates of the Caribbean as smaller pieces of content.

Last but not least, Festival will welcome a few more popular artists: Billie Eilish, Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg. We can potentially expect new Jam Tracks or maybe even Event Passes with skins and instruments.

