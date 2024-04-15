A promotional image for the latest Fortnite x Star Wars crossover.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

New Star Wars collab is coming to Fortnite—and LEGO Fortnite is involved too

May the force be with you.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 08:51 am

A new Star Wars collab is right around the corner, revealing one of the worst-kept secrets in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

The Disney franchise and Fortnite go way back, so another partnership was inevitable, and leaks have been present for a while—but now it’s official.

Anakin and Padme posing in front of a battle in Fortnite.
Back once again. Image via Epic Games

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fortnite’s official account shared a short video that didn’t reveal much about what’s planned for the event on May 3—a day before Star Wars Day.

The biggest takeaway, however, is that the event does not seem to be just limited to skins or additions to the battle royale mode. Epic specifically said LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival would also be involved.

It’s not clear exactly what those two game modes will have, and it may just be that the LEGO Fortnite crossover is more LEGO skins, especially if we get a new Princess Leia skin or Chewbacca finally making an appearance. But there’s plenty of potential.

LEGO Fortnite recently added paid DLC with more builds for villages, so we could see a LEGO Star Wars pack with buildings or something different altogether, like heading to space and onto the Death Star.

For Fortnite Festival, meanwhile, it seems nailed on that the game mode will have Star Wars tracks added, like Darth Vader’s Imperial March or the classic tune from the Mos Eisley Cantina to rock out to.

But there’s bad news for Rocket Racing because it wasn’t included in the teaser, so it doesn’t look like we’re getting Anakin Skywalker’s Pod Racer added to the mode.

Full details will be revealed closer to the event, but speculation is likely to ran rampant in the meantime. I just hope we get a Sith Lord Jar Jar Binks skin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fortnite players name the collaborations they want to see next
Fortnite LEGO character standing in the snow biome
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players name the collaborations they want to see next
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite
Stoneheart Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite players name the collaborations they want to see next
Fortnite LEGO character standing in the snow biome
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players name the collaborations they want to see next
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite
Stoneheart Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 14, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.