Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass: All free and premium rewards

Fortnite has quite an array of passes you can work through to claim rewards. One of these passes is the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, and the season seven version has plenty of unique rewards available for you to obtain.

The featured artist in season seven is Hatsune Miku, so if you’re a fan of her, the Music Pass is certainly worth learning about. Before you decide whether you want to add it to your collection, you might want to know all Fortnite Festival season seven rewards.

Season 7 Fortnite Festival Music Pass rewards

There are lots of rewards up for grabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 30 rewards you can obtain on the season seven Fortnite Festival Music Pass. Each reward on this pass costs one level which means you need 80,000 XP to claim each one. Neko Hatsune Miku is the only exception to this as she’s unlocked right away once you acquire the Music Pass.

Appearance Name Type Page Neko Hatsune Miku Skin One Miku Speaker Emote One Cherry Cordial Jam Track One Sparklescent Aura One Miku on Stage Loading Screen One Front Page Pose Emote One Work Work by Britney Spears Jam Track One Shamisen Electric Bass One Syntheslicer Emote Two Dexting Jam Track Two It’s Miku! Emote Two Nemia’s Night Lights Loading Screen Two Paper Lantern Aura Two Short Skirt/Long Jacket by Cake Jam Track Two Neko Miku Keytar Keytar Two Leek-To-Go Back Bling Three First Person Jam Track Three Miku Brite Keytar Keytar Three Hypno-Doughberman Emote Three The Break Emote Three Love Don’t Cost a Thing by Jennifer Lopez Jam Track Three Neko Miku Guitar Guitar Three Six String Sniper Emote Four Not Without a Fight Jack Track Four Dough On the Go Emote Four Dark Wings Aura Four M@gical Cure! Love Shot! by Hatsune Miku Jam Track Four Shatter Sonic Guitar Four Digital Dream Emote Four Neko Hatsune Miku Brite Bomber style Skin Four

Since you need a lot of XP to fully finish the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, it’s a good idea to tackle as many quests as you can. Some good ones to consider are all Kendo’s Calling quests, finding out Monarch’s secrets, gaining shields with Chug Splashes or Chili Chug Splashes, and damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena.

Is the Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass worth it?

If you’re a Hatsune Miku fan, the season seven Fortnite Festival Music Pass is absolutely worth buying. You get two Hatsune Miku styles by completing this pass and I think they’re both cooler than her classic style that can only be bought through the item shop. You also get some good Jam Tracks, Emotes, Back Blings, and other items that are nice to have in your collection.

If you’re not familiar with Hatsune Miku, you can probably skip the season seven Festival Music Pass. There’s nothing on it that’s a must-have. I also recommend just buying Fortnite Crew if you’re considering getting it since doing so gets you access to all active passes which is a lot more worth it.

When does the Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass end?

You have until April 28, 2025, to finish the season seven Music Pass. This means there are about three and a half months to fully complete it. If you have Fortnite Crew or otherwise choose to purchase multiple passes, you make progress across all of them at the same time which means you can easily claim lots of rewards at once.

