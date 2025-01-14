Forgot password
Hatsune Miku singing on a stage in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass: All free and premium rewards

Hatsune Miku, Jam Tracks, Emotes, and so much more.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 01:36 pm

Fortnite has quite an array of passes you can work through to claim rewards. One of these passes is the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, and the season seven version has plenty of unique rewards available for you to obtain.

The featured artist in season seven is Hatsune Miku, so if you’re a fan of her, the Music Pass is certainly worth learning about. Before you decide whether you want to add it to your collection, you might want to know all Fortnite Festival season seven rewards.

Table of contents

Season 7 Fortnite Festival Music Pass rewards

The season seven festival pass with Hatsune Miku in Fortnite.
There are lots of rewards up for grabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 30 rewards you can obtain on the season seven Fortnite Festival Music Pass. Each reward on this pass costs one level which means you need 80,000 XP to claim each one. Neko Hatsune Miku is the only exception to this as she’s unlocked right away once you acquire the Music Pass.

AppearanceNameTypePage
Neku Hatsune Miku in Fortnite. Neko Hatsune MikuSkinOne
Miku speaker emote in Fortnite.Miku SpeakerEmoteOne
Cherry Cordial in Fortnite.Cherry CordialJam TrackOne
Sparkling aura in Fortnite.SparklescentAuraOne
Miku loading screen in Fortnite.Miku on StageLoading ScreenOne
Mic pose in Fortnite.Front Page PoseEmoteOne
Work Work in Fortnite.Work Work by Britney SpearsJam TrackOne
Wooden bass in Fortnite.Shamisen ElectricBassOne
Slicer emote in Fortnite. SyntheslicerEmoteTwo
Dexting in Fortnite.DextingJam TrackTwo
Miku emote in Fortnite.It’s Miku!EmoteTwo
Miku night screen in Fortnite.Nemia’s Night LightsLoading ScreenTwo
Lantern aura in Fortnite.Paper LanternAuraTwo
Short Skirt/Long Jacket song in Fortnite.Short Skirt/Long Jacket by CakeJam TrackTwo
Miku Keytar in Fortnite.Neko Miku KeytarKeytarTwo
Leek Miku back bling in Fortnite. Leek-To-GoBack BlingThree
First Person song in Fortnite.First PersonJam TrackThree
Brite Miku Keytar in Fortnite.Miku Brite KeytarKeytarThree
Doughberman emote in Fortnite.Hypno-DoughbermanEmoteThree
Break on drums emote in Fortnite.The BreakEmoteThree
Love don't cost a thing song in Fortnite.Love Don’t Cost a Thing by Jennifer LopezJam TrackThree
Miku guitar in Fortnite.Neko Miku GuitarGuitarThree
Six string sniper emote in Fortnite. Six String SniperEmoteFour
Not without a fight in Fortnite.Not Without a FightJack TrackFour
Dough to go in Fortnite.Dough On the GoEmoteFour
Dark wings aura in Fortnite.Dark WingsAuraFour
Magical cure love shot song in Fortnite.M@gical Cure! Love Shot! by Hatsune MikuJam TrackFour
Shatter sonic guitar in Fortnite.Shatter SonicGuitarFour
Digital dream miku in Fortnite.Digital DreamEmoteFour
Miku brite bomber in Fortnite.Neko Hatsune Miku Brite Bomber styleSkinFour

Since you need a lot of XP to fully finish the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, it’s a good idea to tackle as many quests as you can. Some good ones to consider are all Kendo’s Calling quests, finding out Monarch’s secrets, gaining shields with Chug Splashes or Chili Chug Splashes, and damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena.

Is the Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass worth it?

If you’re a Hatsune Miku fan, the season seven Fortnite Festival Music Pass is absolutely worth buying. You get two Hatsune Miku styles by completing this pass and I think they’re both cooler than her classic style that can only be bought through the item shop. You also get some good Jam Tracks, Emotes, Back Blings, and other items that are nice to have in your collection.

If you’re not familiar with Hatsune Miku, you can probably skip the season seven Festival Music Pass. There’s nothing on it that’s a must-have. I also recommend just buying Fortnite Crew if you’re considering getting it since doing so gets you access to all active passes which is a lot more worth it.

When does the Fortnite Festival season 7 Music Pass end?

You have until April 28, 2025, to finish the season seven Music Pass. This means there are about three and a half months to fully complete it. If you have Fortnite Crew or otherwise choose to purchase multiple passes, you make progress across all of them at the same time which means you can easily claim lots of rewards at once.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
