If you’re trying to quickly earn lots of XP in Fortnite, tackling all of your quests is the best way to go. Some of them can be tough to get done though, like the weekly task that asks you to gain shields with Chug Splash or Chili Chug Splash.

You need a lot of shields for this task and it can be pretty tricky to find the items you need for it. It’s more doable when you know everything this quest entails, so here’s how to gain shields with Chug Splash or Chili Chug Splash in Fortnite.

Gain shields with Chug Splash or Chili Chug Splash in Fortnite, explained

It might take you several matches to complete this task.

To complete the gain shields with Chug Splash or Chili Chug Splash weekly quest, you need to restore a total of 200 shields using one or both of these items. Although both can also be used to heal health, any health restored with them does not count for this quest.

Instead, you need to focus solely on building shields, which means your health should be full before you attempt this quest. If it’s not, you’ll waste any Chug Splashes and Chili Chug Splashes you find on restoring health when you need to prioritize using them only for shields to finish this task.

You need to use a minimum of 10 Chug Splashes or Chili Chug Splashes to finish this quest. It might take you a few rounds to restore the full amount of shields you need depending on whether you’re able to find them and how often you engage in battle and need to restore your shields. This means you need to know how to find and use them if you want to fully finish this task since you need quite a lot of them to do so.

How to get Chug Splash and Chili Chug Splash in Fortnite

Chug Splashes and Chili Chug Splashes can be found as random loot all around the island. You might find them on the ground, in all types of chests, or have them dropped by NPCs you find and chat with around the map. There’s no way to guarantee you find them while looting, so how easy or hard they are to acquire is based entirely on luck.

If you’re determined to finish this task as quickly as possible, you can make it a lot easier by visiting the Doughberman NPC at Twinkle Terrace. This character has five Chug Splashes available for purchase in each round and they cost 120 gold each. If you buy all five in each match, you can get this task done in just two rounds.

If you have some gold to spare, you can finish this quest a lot more quickly.

In each round, Doughberman starts off fighting several enemy NPCs who spawn by him. You have to help him defeat all of them before you can talk with him and access his shop, so make sure you grab a few weapons before meeting up with him.

What do Chug Splashes do in Fortnite?

Chug Splashes heal your health or grant you shields depending on your active health and shield levels.

If you have less than 100 health, using a Chug Splash will restore 20 health.

If you have 100 health, using a Chug Splash restores 20 shields.

What do Chili Chug Splashes do in Fortnite?

Chili Chug Splashes are a slight upgrade of the regular Chug Splash and have the same effects but with the added bonus of a one-minute-long speed boost following consumption. They function exactly the same outside of this effect which means you can use them to gain shields or health as needed.

You can stack up to six of them at a time which makes them a great item to keep in your inventory.

Once you successfully replenish a total of 200 shields using Chug Splashes or Chili Chug Splashes, you’ll earn 25,000 XP for your efforts. This is a pretty substantial amount for a fairly low-effort quest, so it’s certainly worth completing. If you’re after even more XP, consider damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena and tackling all Kendo’s Calling quests next. You also might enjoy visiting the Hatsune Miku backpack Easter egg.

