The roster of playable characters in Fortnite is constantly growing, so there’s always a chance your favorite icon could be in the works for a future update. Hatsune Miku is one highly popular icon many players have been hoping would be added for quite a long time.

Recommended Videos

The highly popular Vocaloid singer would certainly fit the style of Fortnite rather well, but she hasn’t made an appearance so far. This seems to be changing soon, so here’s what you need to know about whether Hatsune Miku is coming to Fortnite.

Will Hatsune Miku be added to Fortnite?

FORTNITE X HATSUNE MIKU – COMING 2025 🔥



(Confirmed by @FNBRintel & me) pic.twitter.com/03mhrst7X9 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 8, 2024

Although Epic Games hasn’t confirmed it will add Hatsune Miku to Fortnite, two reputable and reliable members of the leak community have said she will be added in the future. This includes Shiina and FNBRintel, who shared this news on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 8, 2024.

It’s always tricky to know whether leaks can be trustworthy, but the Fortnite leak community is generally accurate and reliable, which means there’s a good chance some kind of Hatsune Miku collaboration is currently in the works. There’s a chance this crossover could get canceled or changed, but as of the time of writing, her arrival is likely based on this information.

Fortnite leakers have accurately announced lots of major collaborations far in advance, like the second wave of Spider-Verse Skins, Fortnitemares Skins like Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Jigsaw from Saw, and fresh Deadpool and Wolverine skins alongside the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Their track record is really strong, and the only time they end up being wrong is usually when Epic Games scraps something in the development stage.

When is Hatsune Miku coming to Fortnite?

According to the Fortnite leakers, Hatsune Miku will be added to Fortnite sometime in 2025. An exact date or timeframe isn’t known yet, but as soon as it is, we’ll update this article to include all relevant information here.

Her arrival seems fairly certain, but it’s unclear when exactly she’ll make her grand debut. Image via Hatsune Miku on YouTube

Although it’s unclear when Hatsune Miku will be added in 2025, if she becomes an official Fortnite Festival artist, we might have a better idea of when she’ll be released. The current Festival artist is Snoop Dogg, and his time as the featured icon is set to end on Jan. 14, 2025.

After this, we don’t know who the next featured artist will replace him. There were previously rumors that NewJeans would be the next Festival artist, so they’re currently expected to replace him. These leaks originally said they’d be released in December 2024 but now point toward Jan. 14, 2025, instead.

If NewJeans is the next artist and Hatsune Miku is also planned as a featured Festival icon, this means we may not see her debut until at least March since artists get around three months in the spotlight. There’s also a chance Hatsune Miku could replace them or that she could also be slated for a later 2025 slot. This means that even if she is a featured icon for Festival mode, there’s no guarantee we’ll see her in the earlier half of the year, but nothing is off the table yet since no other Festival artists have officially been announced.

If she’s a featured Festival artist, she’ll get her own special pass packed with unique rewards you can claim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also a possibility that Hatsune Miku won’t be a Festival artist at all and will instead launch in the item shop as just a cosmetic. Not every musical artist is featured in the Festival game mode with their own Festival pass to complete, as some skins like Eminem, Juice Wrld, Ice Spice, and J Balvin were released purely as shop assets.

While you wait for additional information about Hatsune Miku’s arrival, there’s plenty to tackle around the island in Fortnite. You might consider working on completing all Kendo’s Calling quests to claim XP or tracking down Bushranger to unlock the secret Nightshift Vault.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy