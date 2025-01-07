Fortnite has a wide variety of musical icons you can play as or jam out to. Additional artists are added pretty frequently, and the highly popular Vocaloid legend Hatsune Miku seems to be the next one joining the lineup with a backpack teaser for her appearing on the island.

Hatsune Miku’s backpack is quite small, making it difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. It’s a pretty cool Easter egg worth hunting down if you’re a fan of the Vocaloid singer though, so here’s where to find Hatsune Miku’s backpack in Fortnite.

Where is Hatsune Miku’s bag in Fortnite?

Her bag can be found near a train station in Seaport City. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can also find her bag inside a tall orange building in Seaport City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Hatsune Miku’s backpack at two locations around Seaport City. This seems to be the first teaser for her expected arrival since the official Hatsune Miku X (formerly Twitter) account posted asking if anyone has seen her backpack.

The official Hatsune Miku account has seemingly posted their first hint/teaser for the Fortnite collaboration 🔥



— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 7, 2025

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Easter egg location

Head to Seaport City at the east end of the island to find the bag. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are two spots you can visit to find the Hatsune Miku backpack Easter egg, both of which are found within Seaport City. Start by making your way to the Seaport City POI near the east end of the island. Once you’re there, you can visit one or both locations to find Hatsune Miku’s bag.

The first location is inside the tall orange building near the northwest end of Seaport City. This building has lots of metal details on it and a massive robot poster on the front of it. Head through the double doors at the front into the lobby area and look right to find the backpack sitting on the ground in front of a stack of luggage .

The second location is up against the green fence by the small train station in the middle of Seaport City. To find this location, walk on the train tracks until you reach the middle of the city and look for the arrival signpost. The bag is up against the wall right underneath it. You can also find this spot by walking up the stairs on the right side of the building from the other backpack Easter egg if you started off there.

The two backpacks aren’t that far away from each other which means it’s easy to visit both. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

What does Hatsune Miku’s backpack look like in Fortnite?

Hatsune Miku’s bag is light turquoise with small white sparkles on it, has a pink strap wrapped around it, and a big green spring onion inside of it. She’s often found holding a spring onion and the colors of this bag are a nod to her color scheme.

While all other items around the map can be broken using a pickaxe or weapon, both of Hatsune Miku’s backpacks are completely invulnerable to damage. They cannot be broken or picked up in any way and instead exist solely as a fun Easter egg likely designed to tease her imminent arrival.

If you’re not sure what to do next after you’re done finding and viewing Hatsune Miku’s backpack, you might consider working through tasks like damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, claiming all Chapter Six, season one Medallions, and completing all Kendo’s Calling quests. You also might want to keep an eye on the item shop if you’re hoping to get all DC Comics skins.

