How to get every DC Comics Fortnite Skin

Fortnite has a massive roster of stylish skins to choose from which means you can essentially play as anyone you want whether it be your favorite celebrity or a wacky original character. There are also lots of iconic superheroes you can unlock including many DC Comics characters.

DC Comics skins are some of the toughest ones to get since many of them haven’t been seen in years. While not all of them are guaranteed to return, most of them can still be obtained which means you need to know how to get every DC Comics skin in Fortnite so you can be ready to grab them as soon as possible.

All Fortnite DC skins and how to get them

There are currently 26 DC Comics skins that can be obtained in Fortnite. Some are battle pass exclusives you can no longer get while the rest are obtained with V-Bucks or money through the item shop. There are also a few different versions of some characters like Batman and Harley Quinn which means you might be able to unlock some but not others even though they’re the same character.

Here’s a breakdown of how to get every DC Comics skin, how much each one costs, and when each one was last available to acquire.

Image Skin Price How to get Last available Aquaman N/A Was previously available in the Chapter Two, season three battle pass. Can no longer be obtained. July 16, 2020 Armored Batman Zero 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,100 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or obtained by buying the Armored Batman Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 5, 2023 Batman Comic Book Outfit $18.49 Batman Caped Crusader Pack Can be acquired by purchasing the Batman Caped Crusader Pack from the limited-time offers section of the item shop. Nov. 14, 2023 Batman Zero 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,100 V-Bucks Can be bought alone or acquired by buying the Batman Zero Bundle in the item shop. Oct. 19, 2023 Beast Boy 1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-Bucks Can be obtained alone or through purchasing the Beast Boy Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 18, 2024 Black Adam 1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or obtained through buying the Black Adam Bundle in the item shop. Nov. 3, 2022 Black Manta 1,500 V-Bucks Can be bought from the item shop. Dec. 3, 2023 Bloodsport 1,500 V-Bucks Can be purchased from the item shop. Oct. 19, 2023 Catwoman Comic Book Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks / 1,800 V-Bucks Can be bought alone or obtained by buying the Catwoman Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 6, 2024 Catwoman Zero 1,200 V-Bucks / 1,500 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or obtained by buying the Catwoman Zero Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 5, 2023 Clark Kent (Superman) N/A Was previously available in the Chapter Two, season seven battle pass. Can no longer be obtained. June 8, 2021 Deathstroke Zero 1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-Bucks Can be bought alone or obtained by buying the Deathstroke Zero Bundle in the item shop. Oct. 19, 2023 Dreamer 1,200 V-Bucks Can be purchased from the item shop. Sept. 23, 2022 Green Arrow $11.99 Fortnite Crew subscription Was previously released as a Fortnite Crew skin. He hasn’t returned since, but all Fortnite Crew skins and items technically can, so he might become a shop item in the future. Jan. 1, 2021 Harley Quinn 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-Bucks Can be bought alone or obtained by buying the Harley Quinn Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 31, 2024 Karuta Harley Quinn 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,800 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or as part of the Feudal Gotham Bundle from the item shop. Jan. 4, 2025 Ninja Knight Batman 1,600 V-Bucks / 2,800 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or as part of the Feudal Gotham Bundle from the item shop. Jan. 4, 2025 Poison Ivy $34.75 The Last Laugh Bundle Can only be acquired by purchasing the full The Last Laugh Bundle set from the limited-time offer section of the item shop. It’s currently available until Feb. 5, 2025. Rebirth Harley Quinn 1,200 V-Bucks Can be bought from the item shop. Dec. 31, 2024 Rebirth Raven N/A Was previously available in the Chapter Two, season six battle pass. Can no longer be obtained. March 16, 2021 Starfire 1,500 V-Bucks / 1,800 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or acquired from the Starfire Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 22, 2024 The Batman Who Laughs 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,200 V-Bucks Can be bought alone or obtained through The Batman Who Laughs Bundle in the item shop. Dec. 7, 2023 The Dark Knight Movie Outfit $18.49 Batman Caped Crusader Pack Can be obtained by purchasing the Batman Caped Crusader Pack from the limited-time offers section of the item shop. Nov. 14, 2023 The Flash 1,500 V-Bucks / 2,200 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or as part of The Flash Bundle from the item shop. Dec. 11, 2024 The Joker $34.75 The Last Laugh Bundle Can only be obtained by purchasing the full The Last Laugh Bundle set from the limited-time offer section of the item shop. It’s currently available until Feb. 5, 2025. Wonder Woman 1,600 V-Bucks / 2,400 V-Bucks Can be purchased alone or as part of the Wonder Woman Bundle from the item shop. She’s currently available until Jan. 8, 2025.

From late 2023 to late 2024, we didn’t see any returning or new DC Comics Skins in Fortnite. Luckily, though, DC Skins officially returned near the end of 2024. The Feudal Gotham set featuring Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn launched on Dec. 22, 2024, and many old DC skins returned throughout the month too. This means there’s a good chance new ones will continue to be introduced and old ones will return, so as new DC Comics skins are added and as older ones become available again, they’ll be updated here.

