Starfire, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman standing together in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Fortnite

How to get every DC Comics Fortnite Skin

Here's how to add your favorite DC hero or villain to your Fortnite collection.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jan 6, 2025 02:42 pm

Fortnite has a massive roster of stylish skins to choose from which means you can essentially play as anyone you want whether it be your favorite celebrity or a wacky original character. There are also lots of iconic superheroes you can unlock including many DC Comics characters.

DC Comics skins are some of the toughest ones to get since many of them haven’t been seen in years. While not all of them are guaranteed to return, most of them can still be obtained which means you need to know how to get every DC Comics skin in Fortnite so you can be ready to grab them as soon as possible.

All Fortnite DC skins and how to get them

Batman and Catwoman standing on a building in Fortnite.
There’s a pretty solid lineup of characters to choose from. Image via Epic Games

There are currently 26 DC Comics skins that can be obtained in Fortnite. Some are battle pass exclusives you can no longer get while the rest are obtained with V-Bucks or money through the item shop. There are also a few different versions of some characters like Batman and Harley Quinn which means you might be able to unlock some but not others even though they’re the same character.

Here’s a breakdown of how to get every DC Comics skin, how much each one costs, and when each one was last available to acquire.

ImageSkinPriceHow to getLast available
Aquaman in Fortnite. AquamanN/AWas previously available in the Chapter Two, season three battle pass. Can no longer be obtained. July 16, 2020
Armored Batman Zero in Fortnite.Armored Batman Zero1,500 V-Bucks / 2,100 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or obtained by buying the Armored Batman Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 5, 2023
Comic Batman in Fortnite.Batman Comic Book Outfit$18.49 Batman Caped Crusader PackCan be acquired by purchasing the Batman Caped Crusader Pack from the limited-time offers section of the item shop.Nov. 14, 2023
Batman Zero in Fortnite.Batman Zero1,500 V-Bucks / 2,100 V-BucksCan be bought alone or acquired by buying the Batman Zero Bundle in the item shop.Oct. 19, 2023
Beast Boy in Fortnite.Beast Boy1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-BucksCan be obtained alone or through purchasing the Beast Boy Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 18, 2024
Black Adam in Fortnite.Black Adam1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or obtained through buying the Black Adam Bundle in the item shop.Nov. 3, 2022
Black Manta in Fortnite.Black Manta1,500 V-BucksCan be bought from the item shop.Dec. 3, 2023
Bloodsport in Fortnite.Bloodsport1,500 V-BucksCan be purchased from the item shop.Oct. 19, 2023
Comic Catwoman in Fortnite.Catwoman Comic Book Outfit1,500 V-Bucks / 1,800 V-BucksCan be bought alone or obtained by buying the Catwoman Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 6, 2024
Catwoman Zero in Fortnite.Catwoman Zero1,200 V-Bucks / 1,500 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or obtained by buying the Catwoman Zero Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 5, 2023
Clark Kent (Superman) in Fortnite.Clark Kent (Superman)N/AWas previously available in the Chapter Two, season seven battle pass. Can no longer be obtained.June 8, 2021
Deathstroke in Fortnite.Deathstroke Zero1,800 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-BucksCan be bought alone or obtained by buying the Deathstroke Zero Bundle in the item shop.Oct. 19, 2023
Dreamer in Fortnite.Dreamer1,200 V-BucksCan be purchased from the item shop.Sept. 23, 2022
Green Arrow in Fortnite.Green Arrow$11.99 Fortnite Crew subscription Was previously released as a Fortnite Crew skin. He hasn’t returned since, but all Fortnite Crew skins and items technically can, so he might become a shop item in the future.Jan. 1, 2021
Harley Quinn in Fortnite.Harley Quinn1,500 V-Bucks / 2,000 V-BucksCan be bought alone or obtained by buying the Harley Quinn Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 31, 2024
Karuta Harley Quinn in Fortnite.Karuta Harley Quinn1,500 V-Bucks / 2,800 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or as part of the Feudal Gotham Bundle from the item shop. Jan. 4, 2025
Ninja Batman in Fortnite.Ninja Knight Batman1,600 V-Bucks / 2,800 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or as part of the Feudal Gotham Bundle from the item shop. Jan. 4, 2025
Poison Ivy in Fortnite.Poison Ivy$34.75 The Last Laugh BundleCan only be acquired by purchasing the full The Last Laugh Bundle set from the limited-time offer section of the item shop. It’s currently available until Feb. 5, 2025.
Harley Quinn Rebirth in Fortnite.Rebirth Harley Quinn1,200 V-BucksCan be bought from the item shop.Dec. 31, 2024
Rebirth Raven in Fortnite.Rebirth RavenN/AWas previously available in the Chapter Two, season six battle pass. Can no longer be obtained.March 16, 2021
Starfire in Fortnite.Starfire1,500 V-Bucks / 1,800 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or acquired from the Starfire Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 22, 2024
The Batman Who Laughs in Fortnite.The Batman Who Laughs1,500 V-Bucks / 2,200 V-BucksCan be bought alone or obtained through The Batman Who Laughs Bundle in the item shop.Dec. 7, 2023
The Dark Knight in Fortnite.The Dark Knight Movie Outfit$18.49 Batman Caped Crusader PackCan be obtained by purchasing the Batman Caped Crusader Pack from the limited-time offers section of the item shop.Nov. 14, 2023
The Flash in Fortnite.The Flash1,500 V-Bucks / 2,200 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or as part of The Flash Bundle from the item shop.Dec. 11, 2024
Joker in Fortnite.The Joker$34.75 The Last Laugh BundleCan only be obtained by purchasing the full The Last Laugh Bundle set from the limited-time offer section of the item shop.It’s currently available until Feb. 5, 2025.
Wonder Woman in Fortnite.Wonder Woman1,600 V-Bucks / 2,400 V-BucksCan be purchased alone or as part of the Wonder Woman Bundle from the item shop.She’s currently available until Jan. 8, 2025.

From late 2023 to late 2024, we didn’t see any returning or new DC Comics Skins in Fortnite. Luckily, though, DC Skins officially returned near the end of 2024. The Feudal Gotham set featuring Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn launched on Dec. 22, 2024, and many old DC skins returned throughout the month too. This means there’s a good chance new ones will continue to be introduced and old ones will return, so as new DC Comics skins are added and as older ones become available again, they’ll be updated here.

If you’re looking for more hero skins you can unlock, you also might want to know how to get all Marvel skins. And if you need some accessories to go with them, consider trying to unlock the rarest pickaxes next.

