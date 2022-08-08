Fortnite has a close relationship with Marvel. What started as only a few skins to help market the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has grown into a constant partnership that puts Marvel characters into Fortnite incredibly often.

One of the best seasons in the game, Chapter two, season four, featured more Marvel skins than any other season. Since then, Marvel has been a common partner of Fortnite.

There are now 49 Marvel skins in the game as a result of Marvel skins slowly pouring in since then. Many players have forgotten how to get some of the skins, but we’ve got you covered.

We’ve got each one listed so you can see all of the Marvel skins in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Marvel Skins

Ant-Man

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Ant-Man is well known for his comics and movies in the MCU. His post-credit scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp was even the catalyst for Avengers: Endgame’s solution. While he doesn’t get as much love as many other skins, he’s a valuable member of the Avengers.

Black Widow Outfit

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Fortnite has made Black Widow look less like Scarlet Johanson and more like the character from the comics. As a look-alike for the comic counterpart, it does a great job of displaying the Black Widow logo prominently.

Black Widow Snow Suit

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Using Black Widow’s Snow Suit to market her new movie. The movie led to a lawsuit between Scarlet Johanson and Disney over lost revenue from theatre to home streaming. Whatever the case, this suit shows a younger version of Black Widow and is perfect for camouflaging in snowy environments.

Blade

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,000 V-Bucks in the item shop

Blade is arguably one of the first movies to be a good enough superhero movie that it is a good movie in general. He is a top-notch daywalker with a hardcore background as a half-vampire, half-human comic character. The skin perfectly displays his confidence and intimidating nature.

Cable

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Cable is the son of Cyclops and Jean Grey’s clone, so he has big shoes to fill. Unfortunately, he grew up in a dystopian future that forced him to become an unstoppable commando. His return to the past has changed many things, but not so much that it would cancel out his existence. His Fortnite counterpart is amazingly close to every iteration of the character.

Captain America

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,000 V-Bucks in the item shop

Captain America is an expensive buy from the item shop because he’s one of the most popular Avengers. His Fortnite iteration is spot on and one of the closest to the comic we’ve seen. Due to his star nature, he’s pretty expensive to buy in the item shop.

Carnage

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Redeem 98 cosmetics from any page of battle pass (Chapter two, season eight) and spending 9 Battle Stars.

Carnage is one of the most well-known villains of Spider-Man. Instead of having a mindset of greed or selfish desire, Carnage wants to kill and destroy without a real goal. This is a great skin for players who troll or cause a lot of sweaty destruction.

Clint Barton

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Clint Barton is better known as Hawkeye and brave enough to take on major villains without having any real superpowers. Much like Green Arrow, or Batman, he’s great just from sure willpower and training.

Cuddlepool

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

This is a twist for Deadpool and is more like a reskinned person with a teddy bear head. It’s great for those who want to joke around with the Deadpool outfit but don’t want to look like everyone else.

Daredevil

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop or through the Daredevil Cup

Daredevil is one of the coolest comic characters and has gotten a lot of attention from his TV show. He’s a blind lawyer who uses the mastery of his central nervous system to make himself stronger and more agile. It’s also an awesome-looking skin.

Dark Phoenix

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Dark Phoenix is the most powerful mutant because it’s Jean Grey influenced by the Phoenix Force. It’s a really awesome skin and arguably looks better than any movie has displayed this character.

Deadpool

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Completing Deadpool’s weekly challenges in Chapter two, season 2.

Probably one of the most popular Fortnite skins when it was released. Multiple players went off to try and complete his challenges to get his skin. It also helped that his movies were still fairly recent when this released.

Doctor Doom

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 67 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

There are few bad guys as dark and evil as Doctor Doom. Not only is he incredibly powerful and smart, but he’s also very capable. He is the current ruler of Latveria in the comics, and has done a lot to further his goals. Players should be picking this skin when they are their group leader because he is a fantastic leader.

Doctor Strange

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Purchase all cosmetics on page 10 of the battle pass (Chapter three, season two) and spend nine battle stars.

Doctor Strange is one of few marvel characters to break into other superhero movies that isn’t one of the original Avengers. Fans love him in his movies, and he is an intelligent and focused person. He’s also one of the few “doctor” superheroes who has earned either a Ph.D. or an MD.

Domino

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Domino is a great skin because she looks amazing. She is definitely a great partner to Deadpool and this would be a great secondary skin for couples who play together.

Eddie Brock

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,000 V-Bucks

To be honest, it’s strange having a regular human in Fortnite when everyone really just wants to play as Venom. Eddie Brock is sometimes used as a stand-in for Punisher since the actor plays both the well-known version of Punisher and Eddie Brock.

Gambit

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Gambit is one of the most popular X-Men because he’s incredibly charming, and his abilities are so cool. Potential energy is turned into kinetic energy, and for those unaware, something with motion energy that is not moving will become unstable, causing it to explode. So he’s able to turn cards into grenades. He’s also a character who looks great in Fortnite, with his trenchcoat, cool hairstyle, and red eyes.

Gamora

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in item shop and Gamora Cup

Daughter of Thanos and an unbelievably powerful warrior. Gamora was relatively unknown outside comic fans before the MCU brought her to the big screen. Now, she’s a fan favorite. She is trying to use her sorted past as motivation to seek a better outcome for the future of the Galaxy.

Ghost Rider

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Place high in the Ghost Rider Cup or buy it for 1,500 V-Bucks

Ghost Rider isn’t the most family-friendly comic, but that doesn’t keep it from being popular. The skin is cool because it has the motorcycle style, flaming skull, and chains. Obviously, most players would want this skin, so an entire cup was dedicated to it.

Green Goblin

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Green Goblin is an iconic Spider-Man villain thanks to Willam Dafoe and his time in the MCU. If anything, it’s pretty strange that it took as long as it did to get Green Goblin as a skin since he’s a beloved antagonist to Spider-Man. Still, it’s an awesome skin to have and almost looks like the troll face, which is a bonus.

Groot

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 38 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

It’s hard not to love Groot; with this skin, players could be the small and grown-up version of Groot. The skin came with a greener version than in the MCU movies, but there was an emote that let players grow Groot to his adult form too.

Jennifer Walters

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 22 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

Jennifer Walters is She-Hulk. Players could unlock her in the Battle Pass but could also use an emote with her that turned her green in the game. This was an awesome edition and one of those great times to have an emote changing the character’s skin.

Kate Bishop

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Kate Bishop is the apprentice of Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye. She is as deadly as Hawkeye is, without all the experience. Her skin comes with an outfit similar to her teacher’s.

Loki Laufeyson

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Fortnite Crew Subscriber reward for July 2021

This skin was a bit controversial because it was one of the first Fortnite Crew outfits. Players had to subscribe to Fortnite Crew to get it, and Loki is a pretty popular skin, so it felt like he was hidden behind a paywall. Still, this really helped recruitment for the service.

MJ (No Way Home)

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

The MJ we see in the MCU. Instead of Mary Jane, this is Michelle Jones, and she is a cool girl who doesn’t swoon over Peter’s superhero status. While she isn’t as popular as the original Mary Jane, she is an incredibly well-liked and welcome addition to Spider-Man’s story.

Mary Jane Watson

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Mary Jane Watson is exactly how fans remember her from Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, the comic, and animated TV shows. She looks like she could call Peter “Tiger,” and it seems just perfect. While the real MJ didn’t swoon over Peter either, this MJ seems to like her status as Spider-Man’s love interest.

Mighty Thor

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

The Mighty Thor as we see her in the MCU and the comics. Jane Foster takes on the mantle of Thor for a bit to help him out. We won’t spoil the movie, but this is a great-looking skin for players who want to be Thor but also want to play as a girl.

Moon Knight

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Moon Knight has grown in popularity since starting a Disney show. This skin has both of his looks and honestly is a cool-looking skin even without the Marvel tie-in. Players will feel a lot like a white hooded Batman with this on.

Mystique

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 80 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

Mystique is arguably one of the best mutants in the Brotherhood of Mutants. She can transform into any character by touching them in the comics, movies, and TV shows. In Fortnite, you had to kill an enemy and then use an emote to change into their skin. It only worked once per game, so you had to be picky.

Nick Fury

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Nick Fury, the undisputed leader of Shield, is best known for Samuel L Jackson’s time as the character. While the character looks different in the comic and older games, Jackson’s time as the character has done a great job in building the lore, and many players know Nick Fury by this look.

Prowler

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Compete three Prowler Quests in Chapter three, season two

Miles Morales, one of the heroes to wear the mask of Spider-Man has a beloved uncle who never wanted him to do any kind of criminal activity. Unfortunately, his uncle is Prowler, a world-class criminal who robs at night.

Besides the fact this is a Spider-Man villain, it’s also a really cool skin.

Psylocke

Image via Epic Games, remix by Jorge A. Aguilar

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Psylocke is a character normally associated with the villains of the X-Men, although she’s gone both ways. She’s more of an anti-hero and isn’t totally focused on hero saves the world and all that. Unfortunately, she’s not a well-known character so many other players won’t know you’re playing as a Marvel character.

Ravenpool

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Another iteration of Deadpool. Ravenpool feels more like an attempt to sell more Deadpool skins since Deadpool was a very popular skin and overall popular character. This Deadpool looks a lot cooler with a hood and red glowing eyes.

Rogue

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Rogue is a well-known member of the X-Men and a love interest of Gambit. She wears the outfit she wore in the Animated Series, when most people loved the character. She released with Gambit and we’re glad to see their love transcend beyond the animated TV show.

Scarlet Witch

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

The Scarlet Witch looks like she did in the MCU movies. This felt more like a way of advertising Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it doesn’t have much uniqueness. Still, if you want to play as a witch, here is your chance.

Shang-Chi

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Shang-Chi came to Fortnite with a great-looking outfit that reminds us of Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat. Instead of heavily relying on the MCU incarnation, Fortnite took him back to the comic age and made a character that shows their culture and power.

Silver Surfer

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Silver Surfer is a powerful character in the Marvel comics, but it’s hard to mess his look up. Really, it’s a naked model with silver skin, so there’s not much to this one. Many players did like it but it lacks any real personality.

Spider-Man

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Purchase all cosmetics on Page nine of battle pass (Chapter three, season one) and spend nine Battle Stars

When Spider-Man came to Fortnite, it was a huge deal. Spider-Man is basically one of, if not the most, popular characters in Marvel. Sony has the license to his movie rights, but Marvel could always lend out the comic version.

Spider-Man No Way Home

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Tom Holland is one of the most liked versions of Spider-Man. Sure, he has that Iron Man Jr. name that some fans call him, but in No Way Home, he shed that title. He is now Spider-Man as we know him in the comics, and while this suit isn’t the one we see at the end, it is the one he wears when near other Spider-Men.

Spider-Man Zero

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

During the Zero-War, Spider-Man had to get a suit upgrade. This suit has much more coverage and ways to keep Spider-Man safe, and it looks like it’s completely made for war. While it’s basically armor, there are enough openings that Spider-Man can make use of his agility.

Star-Lord Outfit

Screengrab via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Star-Lord is likable in the MCU movies, but he wasn’t likable when his skin came out. The hard part is separating the character from the actor, and while that helps a character like Nick Fury, it doesn’t help Star-Lord, who wears a mask. So instead of looking like the Star-Lord from the MCU, it looks like the Star-Lord from the comics, who isn’t as popular as Chris Pratt.

Storm

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 53 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

If Professor Xavier is the father of the X-Men, Storm is the mother. Storm controls the weather and is an incredibly powerful mutant, but she is best known for watching over the other members of the team. She hasn’t gotten as much love as she should, but she is definitely a franchise staple. This skin highlights how awesome she looked back in the animated series.

Thanos

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop and Thanos Cup

Players were all for Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War was released. Thanos was this villain that had been teased for so long in the movies, and when he came to Fortnite, he was super popular. Really, players received a smaller version of Thanos, but it is still a skin that looks good today.

Thor

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Buy the Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

The original Thor was a freebie given to anyone who bought the Battle Pass in Chapter two, season four. It was the level one reward, but it was a great skin, which was strange to have at the beginning of the battle pass.

Either way, this is the first iteration of the God of Thunder in Fortnite.

Thor Odinson

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,500 V-Bucks in the item shop

Thord Odinson is based on the MCU version of Thor. This comes directly after the movie Thor Love And Thunder and is more of a way to market the movie. It’s a nice-looking skin, but to be fair, the female version looks much better.

Tony Stark

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Reach Tier 53 in Battle Pass (Chapter two, Season four)

The Tony Stark skin came pretty early but to get to the end of the battle pass to unlock Iron Man. Slowly but surely, more versions of the skin with more pieces on were added until players received the full version of Iron Man at tier 99.

Venom

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: 2,000 V-Bucks in the item shop

Venom is an easy skin to like, but it doesn’t feel like much went into it. The head and torso are pretty intimidating, but everything below the abs is pretty plain. It looks like Venom, which is all the community really needed.

Wolverine

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Complete Wolverine Challenges in Chapter two, season four

Wolverine was a pain to kill in Fortnite but having the skin was pretty nice. Wolverine wears the suit he’s best known for in the X-Men TV show and comics. There’s also the brown version for players who prefer that.

Wolverine Zero

Image via Epic Games

Acquisition Method: Fortnite Crew Subscriber reward for August 2022

Wolverine Zero looks like Wolverine without his famous outfit. He uses a Katana, but it doesn’t really feel like Logan. It’s not that good of a reward for joining the Crew and is arguably only good for getting the Katanas for your characters or using the skin separately.