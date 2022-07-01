How many skins are there in Fortnite?

In Fortnite, the skins are an integral part of the game. At first, skins were made specifically for the game and were pretty basic compared to today. In the first collaboration, Thanos provided a licensed skin for the game. The players were transformed into him by grabbing the Mythic Infinity Gaunlet. The first licensed skin players could keep was with the NFL collab; players could buy a jersey from their favorite team and keep the skin. Now that Fortnite collaborates with everyone, players are used to being able to buy skins based on their favorite comic book, video game, or anime.

The Fortnite shop has had so many collaborations over the years that it feels like new skins are added every month. The black knight and aerial assault trooper skins, for example, are completely original and hard to obtain. Owning a skin that was only released when the game first came out has become a status symbol and shows that you are great at Fortnite and one of the OGs. Fortnite’s item shop has benefited greatly from loyal players buying even the rarest skins.

All of that must add up, especially when some skins are more expensive than others. It is hard to imagine that anyone could afford all the skins if they bought the battle pass and skins from the beginning. It sounds unreasonable, but many people could have acquired all of the skins if they had been focused and dedicated since the game started.

How many skins does Fortnite have?

1,371 skins have been added to Fortnite as of July 2022. This is a considerable boost from March 2022, when it was 1,290, so Fortnite is updating the items shop consistently. At this rate, we’ll have 2,000 in two years.

How much money would it take to buy all of the skins Fortnite has released?

Since the game has been around since 2017, you’d be buying them over time and not all at once. Let’s say, out of the 1,371 skins that Fortnite had in July 2022, only 1,000 needed to be purchased and the rest were freebies or part of the battle pass. You’d need to buy 1,000 skins at the rates of:

800 V-Bucks for Uncommon skins

1,200 V-Bucks for Rare rkins

2,000 V-Bucks for Legendary skins

That’s an average of 1,333 V-Bucks per skin. Multiply that by 1,000 skins to get 1,333,333 V-Bucks to buy all the skins from day one. That means 98 packs of 13,500 at $79.99 each, two packs of 5,000 at $31.99 each, and finally 1,000 V-Bucks for the low price of $7.99 to get 1,334,000 V-Bucks, which is just enough while going a tiny bit over. All those V-Bucks would cost you $7,910.99, which seems like a lot until you divide that over five years. That makes $1,582.20 a year, or only $131.85 a month. So the average person could add it to their budget as long as they had that amount to spare.

The numbers do not include the tax, which would only slightly increase them, depending on where you live. An account with every skin Fortnite has ever released could be sold for many times the amount you would have spent. If you were to go back in time and wonder what to invest in, Fortnite Skins would be the best choice.