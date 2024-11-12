Top 15 best sweaty and tryhard skins in Fortnite

Fortnite is a vibrant battle royale with popular collaborations, but it’s also full of sweaty players tryharding their way toward the victory royale, often wearing iconic cosmetics.

Recommended Videos

Even though Fortnite has countless skins being added to each patch, some cosmetics gained a reputation for being the choice of sweaty players. They offer unique advantages on the battlefield by blending in with the environment and also might be a popular choice for esports players who play competitive cash cup tournaments.

Here is everything you need to know about choosing your perfect sweaty skin in Fortnite.

The best sweaty skins in Fortnite

Here is a list of the best sweaty skins in Fortnite that you can use in competitive matches to build those boxes and outmatch your enemies:

Emma Frost

Ice Queen reigns supreme with stealthy colors. Image by Epic Games

In-game Price Nine Battle Stars Released Chapter Five, season four battle pass

Emma Frost is one of the most recent cosmetics on the list, and she has a white outfit which is great if you’re landing at a spot in the Grand Glacier or any snowy region, as she blends in quite well with the environment. As she was part of a battle pass, most players who purchased the last Absolute Doom Marvel-themed battle pass should already have her in their inventory.

One of her styles, Organic Diamond Frost, used to make her invulnerable to gunfire as a boss, but you can also use this style to project the same fear on enemies and take them down.

Aura

Colorful yet deadly! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 800 V-Bucks Released Chapter One, season eight

Soon after its release in 2019, Aura quickly became a favorite among high-level players and known as the sweatiest Fortnite skin. As the bright-colored cosmetics started getting more highlight-worthy clips in tournaments, they also appeared more often in ranked games. If you see Aura coming at you with her builds? Running is usually a wise choice. She also has a male counterpart named Guild, but he wasn’t a popular choice among sweaty players.

You can play as Aura easily, as the common skin is often available in the shop.

Superhero Skins

Monochrome color sets are the most popular among sweats. Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,800 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season four

When superhero skins first came out, they quickly became some of the sweatiest Fortnite skins, but also offered fun alternatives that allowed players to customize their version. While most players enjoyed experimenting with different color combinations, others decided to gain a competitive advantage from the superhero skins. The skins remained customizable, but the all-white and all-black versions were banned for a while.

Tip: Some skins have a tactical advantage visually The sweatiest players started customizing superhero skins with only a single color. Green, black, and white are the most popular single-color superhero skins, and they can help players blend in with the environment and move less noticeably.

These skins often become available in the shop whenever a new superhero collaboration skin is released in Fortnite.

Soccer skins

Time to kick some balls and players! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter One, season four

After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, soccer skins took over Fortnite and became favorite choices for sweaty players. There are a total of eight soccer skins, and all of them are customizable. Players can change the colors on the entire outfit to create their own unique skin.

The soccer skins usually come back to the shop whenever a notable soccer event occurs somewhere in the world.

IG-11 Droid

Slim and hard-to-hit imitation! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,500 V-Bucks Released Chapter Five, season three

The IG-11 Droid cosmetic is in the Mandalorian set, and it is one of few skins in the Star Wars universe that have featured in Fortnite. The skin’s sleek design makes it one of the slimmest skins, which makes it visually hard to aim for the enemies. Even though the skin doesn’t give a clear advantage to users because it has the same hitbox as other skins, it’s still a favorite for sweats.

The IG-11 Droid skin was launched alongside the Moff Gideon cosmetic, which was another popular Star Wars skin.

Focus

Locked in! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter One, season nine

The Focus Skin was released in season nine and is rated as one of the top-used sweaty Fortnite skins. Countless players enjoy playing the masked sweat. Getting gunned down by Focus can be pretty annoying just because you know the person controlling her is pouring every little bit of effort into finishing you off.

Since Focus is pretty much everything you could ask for in a Fortnite skin, she is considered both one of the coolest and sweatiest skins in the community.

Surf Witch

Ultimate swagger! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season three

Pink hair, pump shot-gunned in the face, and emoted on. That was my first 1v1 experience with this sweaty skin. After getting jumped by her several times, I knew this skin had to be among the sweatiest Fortnite skins. Surf Witch looks like she would tell you off. She always makes sure to confirm the kill, ensuring she has earned her place on the Guilty of Sweaty list.

Bright Raider

Colorful and sweaty! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price Nine Battle Stars Released Chapter Five, season three battle pass

This Fortnite cosmetic combines two of the sweatiest old skins in human existence, Bright Bomber and Renegade Raider. Both those skins were released quite early in the game’s history and they rarely come back to the item shop. Many sweaty players got their hands on this skin because of the rarity of the two skins its based on and use it to reign terror on other players.

When this skin came in the battle pass, new fans and old players who couldn’t get the Bright Bomber or Renegade Raider skins instantly jumped to get this one, making it one of the most used skins in recent seasons.

Bytes

He’s under Spider-Gwen. Image by Epic Games

In-game Price Nine Battle Stars Released Chapter Three, season four battle pass

Rolling in a puddle of sweat, Byte comes in with a slimy, sleek look. He’s the most annoying in the game purely because of his design, making for one of the more fun, sweaty Fortnite skins. Byte is a pretty rare skin as it was only available in the Chapter Three, season four battle pass. He was released with a variety of alterations that enhanced his conniving look.

Par Patroller

Quiet athletic. Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 800 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season three

An Uncommon skin, Par Patroller is from the Rough Raiders set and was released in Chapter Two, season three. Par Patroller is yet another sporty skin, and is sweaty in the same way the soccer skins are. The good news is that Par Patroller is pretty cheap for a skin within the top ranks of the sweaty list.

John Wick

Did you see his dog? Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 2,000 V-Bucks Released Chapter One, season nine

Is there anything more frightening than this iconic man with the pencil? Even though you didn’t hurt his dog in Fortnite, the Baba Yaga is out to get his revenge until he wins the victory royale. The John Wick cosmetic has a very polished black finish, and Keanu Reeves’ charm in a video game is unparalleled. He has that serious, determined look on his face, and when he comes running at you with a silenced pistol, it’s enough to make you lose sleep.

It was a skin you’d see frequently while landing at Tilted Towers, and you’d often have to face John Wick multiple times in a match as he gave you a run for your money.

Lara Croft

Sharp aim! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 950 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season six battle pass

All gamers know who Lara Croft is! Adding her to Fortnite opened new doors for players to rule the battlefield wearing one of the sweatiest Fortnite skins. Players enjoy wrapping the Tomb Raider in specific combos including specific backpacks and pickaxes. She was a part of the Lara Croft set and also in the battle pass during Chapter Two, season six.

Echo

Super cool! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season two

Echo is also a skin that completely jumped me and my entire team in Trios mode. With the slick comb-over, half-faced shades, and stiff-collared jacket, Echo wreaks havoc as one of the sweatiest Fortnite skins. Echo is a rare skin in Fortnite and can be purchased in the Item Shop or as a part of the Twin Echo Bundle.

Renegade Raider

Rarest skins of them all! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter One, season one

The Renegade Raider is one of the rarest cosmetics in Fortnite, and it was released back in Chapter One. If a player has been playing for that long, they’ll be sweating on you like there’s no tomorrow. I remember this skin as always being the sneaky shotgun player who’d get the double pump on me and I’d evaporate from the lobby.

As it’s a rare skin, chances are most people won’t have this cosmetic, so only the true OGs who should be pretty good at building by now can snatch away your crown in this skin.

Siren

Stylish! Image by Epic Games

In-game Price 1,200 V-Bucks Released Chapter Two, season two

Siren is a Rare skin in Fortnite coming in high on the list of try-hard sweats. Even the Star Wand pickaxe from BenjyFishy’s Locker Bundle has become a must-use sweat pickaxe! This popular skin hails from Chapter Two, season two and was part of the Hit Squad Set. She sports a mean eyepatch which tells you she’s not one to mess with.

Now that you know which skins are the sweatiest Fortnite skins around, you can get out there and sweat to your heart’s content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy