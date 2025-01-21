Fortnite needs to change one big thing from the Godzilla event

Fortnite‘s long-awaited Godzilla event is now in full swing, but the arrival of the fan-favorite kaiju has been largely disappointing due to one baffling decision.

Recommended Videos

Godzilla’s presence in Fortnite matches is not guaranteed, with only a chance of a portal spawning to start a rush to be transformed into the behemoth—and that approach isn’t working for casual players like me.

I’m yet to win the race to the Godzilla portal, which has left me with a whole bunch of quests I’m unable to complete, and, to make matters worse, I never seem to be able to get a Rail Gun when I need one for battling Godzilla. I’ve given up at this point.

It’s too rare. Image via Epic Games

I wanted to unlock the Godzilla rewards by completing these quests, but I’ve resorted to farming experience in other modes, namely Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, as they’ve been untouched all season and have thousands of quests left to complete.

It’s been an easy grind. I’ve now got all of the Godzilla bonus rewards, and now there’s no point in me even playing Battle Royale, especially as Godzilla probably won’t spawn, and I probably won’t be the first to reach the portal anyway.

I’m not alone in my thoughts, as there’s a large Reddit thread on the topic of Godzilla spawns questioning why the spawn rate isn’t guaranteed. Given it’s a limited-time event, the lack of a guaranteed spawn is odd—and it’s not the first time this approach has been taken.

Back in Chapter Five, season four last year, a limited-time event was added where you could become Doctor Doom himself, but, yet again, it wasn’t guaranteed. Throughout the whole event, I only became Doom once.

While this approach to limited-time events is exciting, it also leaves most people without the experience. To be fair, though, even if the spawn rate was increased to 100 percent, many people would still miss out.

I’d love it to be completely random in that a player was randomly selected to be Godzilla at some point in the game, but this seems unlikely. Failing that, just add a limited-time mode where players fight Godzilla, and once defeated, a new spawn takes place.

Epic Games has a history of increasing the spawn rates during a limited-time event, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did it again for Godzilla, though it may be too little too late.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy