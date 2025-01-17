If you have ever wondered what it would be like to become a giant lizard and stomp across the land, now is your chance. Every player has a chance of becoming Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one.

Recommended Videos

How to become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

From Jan. 17 you can turn into the lizard titan Godzilla and cause chaos across the Fortnite Chapter Six, season one map. The only thing standing between you and the chance to become Godzilla is one mysterious portal. Jump through the portal first to turn into Godzilla and begin an epic battle with the rest of the lobby.

The Godzilla portal appears at random, so every player on the island has a chance of finding it first. The race will be on as soon as you hear and see the notification that the portal will appear. We recommend getting Shockwave Grenades, a Wind Sprite, or a vehicle as soon as you land to ensure you can get to the portal as fast as possible.

Image via Epic Games

The very first player to step through the portal will be transformed into Godzilla, a giant lizard titan with three special powers.

Use Roar to reveal players nearby and track them down.

to reveal players nearby and track them down. Use Stomp Attack to deal damage and send players flying off across the map.

to deal damage and send players flying off across the map. Use Heat Ray to burn through structures and deal damage to players who get in your way.

Godzilla’s powers make him extremely powerful but not invincible. He has weak spots that players will have to focus their shots on to take him down quickly. The Rail Gun is the perfect weapon against Godzilla because, although it is slow to charge up, it is powerful, and Godzilla doesn’t move very quickly. If you are Godzilla, you can use your Stomp Attack power to interrupt any player charging up their Rail Gun and push them away.

The Rail Gun is a powerful weapon to use against Godzilla. Image via Epic Games

Players will also try to knock off the fragments attached to Godzilla to gain health and dash attack charges. If you are playing as Godzilla, you will need to keep an eye on where the players are by using your Roar power and then taking each one down with the Heat Ray.

Godzilla will drop a Medallion and a powerful weapon once defeated like any other big boss in Fortnite. The player who deals the most damage to Godzilla will receive his Medallion and a rechargeable dash attack power. They will also receive his exotic Burst Quad Launcher that fires multiple rockets in quick succession.

Don’t forget to complete your challenges and level up as much as you can to unlock the Godzilla Evolved outfit and become Godzilla (albeit a tiny version) in every game of Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy