Monsters have arrived on the Fortnite island, and although Godzilla is the star of the show, he’s not the only one lurking around. If you’re lucky, you can also catch a glimpse of King Kong, but he’s especially tricky to find.

The giant monster is certainly a sight you don’t want to miss out on if you’re hoping to experience everything Chapter Six, season one has to offer. He certainly won’t be around forever, so if you want to see him while you can, here’s how to find King Kong in Fortnite.

Where to find Kong in Fortnite

The Monsters have arrived. Image via Epic Games

According to iFireMonkey, a reliable member of the Fortnite leak community, King Kong only has a 25 percent chance of spawning on the island. He can only appear if Godzilla is also spawning in the round, and this monster only has a 20 percent chance of appearing, making King Kong extremely rare.

Godzilla is already a fairly rare monster to find, and since King Kong’s appearance is tied to this, finding him is very tough. King Kong is never guaranteed when Godzilla spawns, so while Godzilla can spawn alone, King Kong can only appear if Godzilla is in the same match.

We haven’t managed to catch sight of King Kong ourselves yet despite running into Godzilla multiple times, but several players have been lucky enough to find him. Those who have seen him say a rift portal randomly spawns in the sky, several red sparks shoot out of it, and King Kong jumps down to the island. He lets out a mighty roar while banging on his chest, then jumps right back into the portal.

King Kong has the same appearance as the Skin version of him you can purchase from the shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. He’s a lot bigger when he appears on the island in this special mini-event though.

Can you become King Kong in Fortnite?

Unlike Godzilla, there’s no further gameplay associated with King Kong. You can’t become King Kong as you can become Godzilla nor can you grab a King Kong Medallion as you can acquire a Godzilla Medallion. King Kong is currently just a very short cutscene event you can only witness if you’re very lucky.

The red sparks that fall out of the portal with Kong look like they might be supply drops you can pick up, but we haven’t been able to test or confirm this yet. Once we do, we’ll provide an update here.

Although there’s currently no gameplay or other events associated with King Kong, this could change in a future Fortnite update. It’s possible there might be some kind of live event before Godzilla leaves where the two of them meet on the island to send them off in a grand way. For now, though, all you can do is catch a glimpse of Kong from afar.

If you’re unsure what to do after finding Kong, you might consider working on quests to earn lots of levels to claim all of the special Godzilla rewards. There are plenty of important tasks to tackle around the island like damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, finding out Monarch’s secrets, and catching an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match.

