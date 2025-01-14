If you’re hoping to earn all of the rewards on the battle pass, finishing your weekly quests is a must. They can sometimes be a bit tricky to navigate though, as is the case with catching an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match.

Sprites are generally fast and oftentimes tough to find which makes this a decently tough task to navigate. If you’re having trouble finding two of them for this quest, here’s how to catch an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match in Fortnite.

Catch an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match in Fortnite, explained

Sprites are fairly fast, so you’ll have to act quickly to grab them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can complete the catch an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match quest by acquiring one Air Sprite and one Water Sprite within the same match. This can be difficult to accomplish since you can only hold one Sprite at any given time, and how difficult it is to find one of each comes down to luck. There are some ways to make finishing this task easier, though.

Hunt for Sprites around nature areas rather than urban ones. This includes regions like Magic Mosses, Shogun’s Solitude, Nightshift Forest, Lost Lakes, and Flooded Frogs.

rather than urban ones. This includes regions like Magic Mosses, Shogun’s Solitude, Nightshift Forest, Lost Lakes, and Flooded Frogs. Avoid areas that seem urban. This includes spots like Seaport City, Foxy Floodgate, Brutal Boxcars, Whiffy Wharf, and Pumped Power. You can sometimes still find them around the outskirts of these regions, but you’ll never come across them while visiting these POIs.

Use a Sprite Shrine to reveal nearby Sprites. There is usually at least one of each type of Sprite around these helpful statues. When you activate one of them, nearby Sprites are highlighted with a diamond icon. You can find Sprite Shrines all around the island, but it’s usually best to try and visit one that’s not near a big POI if you want to ensure you’re able to finish this task. Some great ones to visit are as follows.

If you’re having trouble finding Sprites, head to these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Air Sprites in Fortnite

Air Sprites can be found all over the island, but I’ve generally had the most luck finding them around nature POIs and Sprite Statues. You won’t find them in the middle of more urban areas like Seaport City and Whiffy Wharf.

Where to find Water Sprites in Fortnite

Water Sprites can be found anywhere on the island. Just like Air Sprites, you’ll have the best odds of finding them around forests or other such regions that are fairly green. Using a Sprite Shrine is also a great way to quickly find and acquire one.

Once you know where to look, the best way to finish the catch an Air Sprite and a Water Sprite in a single match quest is to grab whichever Sprite you find first, then track down the next one as quickly as possible immediately after. Staying alive is crucial for this quest since you need to pick up one of each Sprite within the same round to complete this task. Focus solely on this quest and avoid fights if you’re determined to complete it—it’s a tough one to finish if you don’t get it done swiftly.

Tracking down Sprites is much easier after using a Sprite Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re up for tackling more tasks to earn even more XP, consider damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, finding out Monarch’s secrets, and finishing all Kendo’s Calling quests. Some of these tasks can be difficult, so consider grabbing a Medallion or Kinetic Blade to make the process easier.

