Fortnite players are sharing their favorite spots to drop this season

We have reached the halfway mark in Chapter Six, season one, and players on Reddit have come together to debate the best landing spot. Most players have a preference for what they want from a drop point in Fortnite, but some spots are still surprising.

Some players like to land straight from the Battle Bus into action, disregarding any fear of being eliminated before even hitting the top 50 players. For those of you who can handle the heat, Fortnite fans on Reddit suggest some of the sweatier spots like Flooded Frogs, Magic Mosses, and Demon’s Dojo. Anyone dropping first into Demon’s Dojo, in particular, must be brave. Not only do you have to fight off other players, but there are Void Demon Guards who creep up on you and the boss NPC, Night Rose Demon, to battle. If you make it out alive, the rest of your game is smooth sailing though so the battle is usually worth it.

A surprising number of people mention BURD, the huge gas station and convenience store located south of Nightshift Forest. It seems like this is a popular spot due to a combination of things, according to players. It has a cute name, enough chests to get a full starting loadout, and a choice of vehicles to make a quick exit on. It isn’t the most popular spot, so there is less sweat and more time for gathering loot and shielding up compared to somewhere like Flooded Frogs.

The outskirts of the island is a solid choice for people like one Reddit user who likes to land “away from other people, so I don’t get deleted super early.” Shogun’s Solitude is often mentioned as a quiet spot where nothing much happens, and is a great spot for a chill start. Shining Span is another location that’s often overlooked, as it doesn’t look like it offers much in the way of loot. A few players insist, however, that it is a secretly hot spot for cover, loot, and a quick exit with vehicles placed on either side of the bridge. And, of course, it has the grind rails running from one end to the other which are a lot of fun.

Masked Meadows and Hopeful Heights got a few mentions due to the great selection of loot. They are both nice spots to rotate from and occasionally have a storm forecast spot turn up nearby, which can be handy. Just north of these areas is a rainbow field spot that a few players seem to love either for the colorful aesthetic or for the hireable NPC wandering nearby.

Unnamed locations come up pretty often, from the hot springs in the north to the rainbow fields and the bamboo maze to the south. The fact these areas aren’t named on the map makes them feel like they aren’t going to be hit by a huge number of players looking for a spot to land as they jump from the Battle Bus. Often, players will see a bunch of people dropping to their usual spot and veer off to a quieter area nearby. One Reddit user admitted they “continue west to a little town on the edge of the map with like six to eight chests” when BURD looks too busy.

Wherever you like to drop, it may all change as Godzilla arrives on the island this week. We’re not sure what chaos he will bring or how his big stomping feet will change the landscape, but it may just affect where you choose to land.

