Fortnite leaks point to ultimate showdown between Godzilla and Kong

Godzilla is set to arrive in Fortnite on Jan. 17, and players cannot wait to see what he can do. Leaks now suggest that his rival, Kong, is also on their way to the island for a monstrous showdown.

According to iFireMonkey on X, Godzilla will wreak havoc in Shining Span and soon be joined by the giant ape Kong. Some leaked info shows King Kong X Fortnite teaser posters depicting the ape with a bowl of octopus, relaxing on an island, and introducing himself to Peely. We hope Peely is careful—we all know an ape’s favorite food.

We don’t like the way Kong is looking at Peely here… Image via iFireMonkey/Epic Games

The Fortnite leaks also show the skin mesh for the Kong outfit we will potentially see in the Item Shop. Kong is shown in his furry glory with what looks like a metal attachment on his arm. Nothing else is known about what the Kong outfit will look like or whether he will come with a full bundle, but some fans are hoping for a Scullcrawler pickaxe to recreate that iconic moment in the Kong: Skull Island movie.

So far, we know that Godzilla is coming with a full bundle loadout, including a back bling, pickaxe, and emote. He also has a couple of colored styles and fully reactive skin. Additionally, there will be a Mechagodzilla skin that looks absolutely amazing and will undoubtedly become a favorite among players.

Bring on Mechagodzilla! Image via HYPEX on X

Epic Games’ most recent trailer shows a watermark that says “Godzilla X Kong, “confirming the epic monster crossover, but when will we get to see the two battle it out? Well, no date has dropped yet, but we won’t have to wait much longer as Godzilla is due on Jan. 17. As we now know, you will get to become Godzilla, perhaps like we could when Thanos or DOOM were in Fortnite, and players will have to try and take you out. Godzilla will have multiple abilities, including a beam, stomp, and roar, but the most intriguing file leaks have revealed is the “throw banana” ability.

Does this mean we will see both mythic transformations in Fortnite? If this is the case, we are due some devastating duos matches when both parties manage to get a monster each. It is unlikely that the pair will stick around for the remainder of the season, but if they do it could mean an epic showdown as a final Fortnite Chapter Six, season one event.

