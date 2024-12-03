All Kendo’s Calling quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

The first story quests in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one are essential to finish if you want to progress the main storyline. This set of quests is called Kendo’s Calling, and there’s a lot to get done with them.

Recommended Videos

Some parts of this quest series are rather tricky, but completing all of them is crucial for earning XP and unlocking additional tasks later on. They’re certainly worth finishing, so here’s how to complete all of the Kendo’s Calling story quests in Fortnite.

How to complete all Kendo’s Calling story quests in Fortnite

Prepare to take on some tough fights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to complete six tasks to finish all of the Kendo’s Calling story quests in Fortnite. Here’s a complete breakdown of what you must do for each.

Speak to Kendo about the invading Demons in Fortnite

You need to find and speak with Kendo to kick off this quest series. He can always be found near the northeast end of Nightshift Forest hanging around a portal by a lake with Jade.

He’s a fairly easy guy to find since he stays in the same spot in every match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Demons in Fortnite

The next step is to deal a total of 350 damage against Demons. You can tackle this task in various ways, from taking on smaller demon NPCs you can find around the map to the more imposing Samurai X, who you can challenge for a Medallion.

Any location with a demon portal can potentially spawn Demons for you to fight. You can also keep an eye out for the white demon icon on your map. Here are all of the spots you can check to find them.

You’ve got plenty of options. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Shogun’s Solitude.

Lost Lake.

North of Magic Mosses.

Flooded Frogs.

South of Masked Meadows.

South of Shining Span.

North of Shining Span.

I chose to take on Shogun X at the floating Shogun’s Arena island for this task and managed to get it done in one match. If you choose smaller Demons instead, finishing this quest may take a few matches. Smaller demons are less difficult to fight, though, so if you want to play it safe, you might want to consider avoiding Shogun X entirely.

He’s a pretty formidable foe, but a great one to battle for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place Spirit Charms to learn about magic in Fortnite

After taking on some Demons, your next goal is to place three Spirit Charms around the map to learn about magic. There are 12 different spots you can visit to finish this task, so here’s a breakdown of all your options.

Three spots around Magic Mosses.

Slightly south of Demon’s Dojo and east of Pumped Power.

South of Brutal Boxcars.

West of Lost Lake.

Near the east end of Nightshift Forest where you met Kendo.

Slightly southeast of Warrior’s Watch.

North of Shogun’s Solitude.

East of Foxy Floodgate.

Two spots are south of Shining Span.

You can place your Spirit Charms at any of these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for the white exclamation diamond icon once you’re at any of these spots. Approach this icon to place one Spirit Charm down. Repeat this process at three different spots to finish this quest.

I recommend tackling this task at Magic Mosses since three spots are located fairly close together. You’ll have to travel quite far to finish this task if you pick any other ones.

Collect Residual Essence around Warrior’s Watch, Demon’s Dojo, or Shogun’s Solitude in Fortnite

Next, you need to collect a total of five Residual Essence. You can find some around Warrior’s Watch, Demon’s Dojo, and Shogun’s Solitude. There are only three at each location, so you must visit a minimum of two of these spots to collect enough.

Residual Essence appears as a small light blue flame floating in the air. Once you’re in the right area, you can look for a white exclamation diamond icon to pinpoint the exact location of one.

Grab five of these to progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eliminate Demons to collect Fresh Essence in Fortnite

For this quest, you need to find and eliminate a total of 10 Demons so you can claim 10 Fresh Essence. Each demon you defeat drops one Essence, so it’s best to prioritize minor Demons here rather than a big boss like Samurai X so you can obtain them as quickly as possible.

You can check all of the same locations you did during the previous damage Demons quest here. If you make it far enough into a match, you can also find a few wandering around at Forecast Towers.

Give Hope the collected Essence in Fortnite

Seek out Hope to conclude this quest series. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step in this quest series is to track down Hope so you can give her the Essence you found. Hope can be found hanging out at Hopeful Heights near the very southeast corner of the map. She’s near the top of a building at the south end of this area.

After you give the Essence to Hope, the Kendo’s Calling quest series is officially concluded. Next, consider tracking down Bushranger to unlock the secret Nightshift Vault.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy