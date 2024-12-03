How to damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

As part of the Fortnite Chapter Six, season one Story Quests, Kendo has tasked you to attack Demons. But where exactly are these Demons located? We have all possible locations and how to damage the Demons right here.

Recommended Videos

How to find and damage Demons in Fortnite

Demons are the guards or bosses you can find around the map during Fortnite Chapter Six, season one. They can be found at any of the main boss POIs, such as spawn island or these locations:

Loot Lake

Flooded Frogs

Northeast of Magic Mosses

Northeast of Shining Span

Northeast of Hopeful Heights

The bamboo maze south of Masked Meadows

Shogun’s Solitude

Find the Demons in these locations. Image via Epic Games and remix by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to find Demon Warrior at all the points shown above, as they spawn randomly at any of those locations every match. If you want to guarantee that you will find a few Demon Guards, land at a spot with a boss mask icon.

The Demon Warrior bosses with a few guards are the easiest to attempt this challenge with, as they are not as powerful as Shogun X or Shogun X Final Boss. If you are brave, however, you can complete this challenge with either of the Shogun boss NPCs.

Find the Demon Warriors in two locations around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you enter the battle area with at least two weapons, full shield, and some ammo. We recommend taking in an assault rifle and an SMG for maneuverability and fast firing. If you are properly equipped, you should be able to complete this Story Quest challenge in one match.

As soon as you have dealt at least 350 damage to Demons, you will receive 25K XP, and the next stage of the Kendo’s Calling Story Quests will begin.

For more Fortnite Chapter Six, season one tips, why not check out how to open the secret Magic Mosses door or where you might find Earth Sprites?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy