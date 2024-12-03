How to damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

As part of the Fortnite Chapter Six, season one Story Quests, Kendo has tasked you to attack Demons. But where exactly are these Demons located? We have all possible locations and how to damage the Demons right here.
How to find and damage Demons in Fortnite
Demons are the guards or bosses you can find around the map during Fortnite Chapter Six, season one. They can be found at any of the main boss POIs, such as spawn island or these locations:
- Loot Lake
- Flooded Frogs
- Northeast of Magic Mosses
- Northeast of Shining Span
- Northeast of Hopeful Heights
- The bamboo maze south of Masked Meadows
- Shogun’s Solitude
You won’t be able to find Demon Warrior at all the points shown above, as they spawn randomly at any of those locations every match. If you want to guarantee that you will find a few Demon Guards, land at a spot with a boss mask icon.
The Demon Warrior bosses with a few guards are the easiest to attempt this challenge with, as they are not as powerful as Shogun X or Shogun X Final Boss. If you are brave, however, you can complete this challenge with either of the Shogun boss NPCs.
Make sure you enter the battle area with at least two weapons, full shield, and some ammo. We recommend taking in an assault rifle and an SMG for maneuverability and fast firing. If you are properly equipped, you should be able to complete this Story Quest challenge in one match.
As soon as you have dealt at least 350 damage to Demons, you will receive 25K XP, and the next stage of the Kendo’s Calling Story Quests will begin.
Published: Dec 3, 2024 10:01 am