How to find Earth Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6

Sprites are one of the new mechanics introduced in Fortnite Chapter Six. While Air and Water Sprites are commonplace and easy to locate, Earth Sprites are much trickier to track down. We’re here to help with details on the known locations.

Earth Sprites in Fortnite work differently from the other Sprites as they are static and do not move around the map. You also can’t pick them up. Instead, they offer loot when interacted with as long as you offer something in exchange.

Finding Earth Sprites in each game is not easy because they are restricted to set locations without guaranteeing an appearance. We’ve got all the details you need to track them down.

All Earth Sprite locations in Fortnite Chapter 6

Earth Sprites are much rarer than the other Sprites found in Fortnite Chapter Six and can only be found in specific locations around the map. However, Earth Sprite is not guaranteed to be found in each location as they change from game to game.

So far, we’ve only discovered two spawn points for Earth Sprites in Fortnite Chapter Six, marked in the images above and detailed below. When we uncover them, we’ll add more Earth Sprite locations to this article.

Magic Mosses: Head west from Magic Mosses to the small pond, northeast of Lost Lake. The Earth Sprite in this location is just off the path on the northern side.

Head west from Magic Mosses to the small pond, northeast of Lost Lake. The Earth Sprite in this location is just off the path on the northern side. Masked Meadows: East of Masked Meadows, a cluster of trees forms a circle northwest of Hopeful Heights. The Earth Sprite in this location spawns in the middle.

You can interact with Sprite Shines to mark nearby Sprites, which will mark an Earth Sprite if one is in proximity. However, this approach isn’t the most reliable, and it’s better to check locations known for possible Earth Sprite spawns in each game.

Once an Earth Sprite has been located, interact with the Earth Sprite and hand it something from your inventory. The weapon currently selected is what will be given to the Earth Sprite, so make sure you don’t give up anything you desperately need.

After a short period, the Earth Sprite will provide a random reward in exchange for the item it consumed. The quality of the reward and the reward itself is random, though it usually is worth the effort. For example, I’ve now interacted with three Earth Sprites and got a Legendary Assault Rifle twice and a purple SMG.

If playing in a party, each member of your squad can interact with the Earth Sprite to receive a random reward of their own.

