character standing by a sprite shrine in fortnite
A Sprite Shrine can reveal Sprites nearby and be used to gain Boons. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

How to return Sprites to a Sprite Station Shrine to receive a Boon in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Send any Sprite back to the Sprite Shrine to get amazing rewards including a Boon in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 07:26 am

Sprite Shrines can be very useful if you are looking to buff your abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Find any shrine around the map, track down nearby Sprites, and unlock new items and other rewards.

How to return Sprites to a Sprite Station Shrine

Sprites are not only cute, but they are also useful for gaining extra powers and higher-rarity items when you return them to a Sprite Shrine. Sprite Shrines are located all over the map. They are not marked on your mini-map, but if you look around, it is easy to see where the next one is located by the white pillar of light emanating from each one. There are a few Sprite Shrines dotted between and around each named location.

activating a sprite shrine in fortnite
Activate the Sprite Shrine by returning your Sprite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is possible to see a Sprite Shrine as you drop from the Battle Bus. As you approach a location, look about for the white pillar of light and head towards it. From there, you can locate the nearby Sprites and return any in exchange for rewards.

If you find a Sprite while traveling across the map, grab it to see where the nearest Sprite Shrine is located. Alternatively, you can interact with a Sprite Shrine to reveal the locations of all nearby Sprites, and then head back to send it into the shrine.

Fortnite character holding a wind sprite
Grab a Sprite and see what they can do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To return a Sprite to the Sprite Shrine, just visit any of the shrines around the map and approach it with your Sprite. When prompted, place your Sprite inside and wait for your rewards. You will usually receive a high-rarity weapon, healing items such as a med kit and shields, a Boon inspired by your Sprite type, and another Sprite of the same type.

The Boon you receive will depend on the Sprite you return. If you return a Water Sprite, you will receive a Water Boon, and if you return an Air Sprite, you will receive a Wind Boon.

fortnite character getting a boon from a sprite shrine
Get a Boon when you return a Sprite. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Water Sprite will grant a healing effect
    • A Water Boon will heal you and your teammates as you swim.
  • Air Sprite will create a vortex to lift you into the air, allowing you to glide away, or it can be used to damage enemy builds
    • A Wind Boon will allow you to move faster when your pickaxe is out.

As more Sprites and Boons are added to Fortnite, we will be sure to keep you updated!

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.