Where to find Bushranger in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

The Chapter Six, season one Fortnite map hides lots of secrets waiting to be discovered. One of the best ones involves the Bushranger NPC, which can be a particularly tricky character to track down.

Recommended Videos

Finding Bushranger is crucial if you want to learn the secrets within the Nightshift Forest POI. This character has the power to shift the time from night to day, but only if you can help them do so. Here’s where to find Bushranger in Fortnite.

Bushranger location in Fortnite

This NPC is particularly tricky to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Bushranger NPC can always be found around the Nightshift Forest POI, but their exact location varies each match. This character only spawns at shrines with a fox statue in the middle of them around this area. There are three different spots where they might choose to spawn.

At a shrine near the northwest end of Nightshift Forest.

end of Nightshift Forest. At a shrine near the northeast edge of Nightshift Forest.

edge of Nightshift Forest. At a shrine by the lake near the south-middle region of Nightshift Forest.

Since Bushranger can randomly choose any of these three spots to appear, you may have to visit all three to track them down. In some matches, you might find them right away at the first spot you choose to check, while they might instead hang around the last one you visit other times. Some NPCs wander around their chosen location quite a bit, but Bushranger always stays within the shrine area, making it easy to locate once you’re at the right one.

On the Characters collection page, Bushranger will always be marked as being present at the northwest shrine even when they aren’t there. This means there’s no way to know which of the three spawn spots Bushranger has chosen without carefully checking each one.

Tracking down Bushranger is essential if you want to get the key that allows you to unlock the secret Nightshift Vault by showing them a Sprite. There are lots of chests to loot inside, which means you’ll likely find many powerful items like Typhoon Blades and Oni Masks you can grab and add to your collection.

They’re a friendly fellow eager to help you out, but they’re not easy to find and chat with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only interact with Bushranger to shift the time from night to day if you’re the first player to do so. If another player gets to them first, Bushranger won’t offer you a vault key in exchange for a Sprite and instead will only have two items for sale.

Bushranger sells a Holo Twister Assault Rifle for 200 gold bars and a Shield Potion for 50 gold bars. Their shop stock isn’t great, so the real appeal of this character is their unique ability to help you alter the time of day so you can unlock the vault.

If you’re hoping to be the first player to claim the key and open the vault, it’s best to land in Nightshift Forest straight out of the battle bus so you can get straight to work tracking down Bushranger. You can also find and eliminate the player who claimed the key if you’re not fast enough or head down into the vault to see if there’s anything left worth grabbing. Finding this character is tough, but the massive amount of powerful loot you can get from the vault makes it well worth the effort.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy