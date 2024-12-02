All Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6 and how to use them

Chapter Six of Fortnite introduced a Japanese-themed map, NPCs, skins, and many more things, including a new item—Oni Mask. Oni Masks are powerful tools you can use to outplay opponents, and it’s always worth picking one of them up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter Six, including how to get and use them.

All Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6

At the time of writing, there are two Oni Masks in Fortnite: Void Oni Mask and Fire Oni Mask. Since many items this season are tied to elements (for example, Sprites), we may receive more Oni Masks laton, so we’ll keep you updated.

Void Oni Mask

They’ll never see you coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Void Oni Mask is a utility item that allows you to teleport over long distances and is one of the best movement tools in Chapter Six. To use the Void Oni Mask, equip it and press the fire button to send an orb and create a breach. Then, use the aim button to teleport to the breach.

Tip: You can teleport while the orb is still flying. This will teleport you to the orb’s location and negate any fall damage.

This is a great way to rotate or flank the enemy team while they’re not paying attention. If the enemy is aware of you, you can send the orb as a distraction, forcing someone to watch it in case you teleport and giving you space to make your move. Keep in mind that your opponents might have the same idea, so always keep an eye out for flying void orbs.

Fire Oni Mask

Burn them to ashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fire Oni Mask is an offensive item that fires homing fireballs, similar to the Samurai Shogun X boss attacks. The Mask can hold up to two charges, allowing you to throw two fireballs back-to-back, and each fireball has an eight-second cooldown.

The Mask deals solid damage, but a long cooldown makes it unsuitable for close-range gunfights. Make sure to pair it with a powerful weapon like the Surgefire SMG or the Typhoon Blade when fighting up close.

How to get Oni Masks in Fortnite

These chests can also drop Boons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While both Oni Masks can drop from almost anywhere, your best bet on finding one is looting Elemental chests in almost every named POI on the new map. Other ways to get the masks are by defeating bosses and delivering Sprites to the Sprite Station Shrines.

If you want to get your hands on the Mythic versions of these masks, you must defeat the big bosses: Shogun X (Mythic Fire Oni Mask) and the Night Rose Demon (Mythic Void Oni Mask). The Mythic versions are almost identical to their Epic counterparts, except they hold significantly more charges.

