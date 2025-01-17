How to get Godzilla’s Medallion in Fortnite

Since Fortnite Chapter Five, season one, Medallions have been one of the most sought-after items in the game. Almost every new big boss on the map now drops a Medallion, giving the player special powers. Godzilla’s Medallion is the latest addition to the collection, but how can you claim it?

How to acquire Godzilla’s Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

If you want to claim Godzilla’s Medallion for yourself and gain the unique power, you will need to try and defeat Godzilla during a match. The player who deals the most damage to Godzilla will be rewarded with his Medallion and the exotic Burst Quad Launcher. As soon as another player goes through the portal to become Godzilla, you will need to be ready to take them on.

Image via Epic Games

The Medallions in Fortnite give special powers to the player holding it, but this power comes with a drawback. While the player holds the item, their location is revealed to the rest of the lobby in the form of a large yellow circle. The more Medallions a player holds, the smaller the circle becomes. This can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, players may try to avoid you as they know you are good enough to defeat a boss and may have their high rarity weapon. On the other hand, they may try to track you down, eliminate you, and steal the Medallion for themselves.

Since the arrival of Godzilla in Fortnite, there is a new Medallion to acquire. This one is slightly different, however, as not only do you have to defeat Godzilla, but to be able to get the Medallion, you have to deal the most damage. This means surviving attacks from the titan, avoiding elimination by other players, and making sure you are consistently attacking Godzilla.

To have a greater chance of being the player who deals the most damage, you will want to equip yourself with weapons that deal great damage, like the Rail Gun and plenty of ammo. Don’t forget that the Rail Gun requires a moment to charge up, so make sure you time each shot well. Use Shield Bubbles and a mobility item like a Kinetic Sword to stay out of the way of enemy fire and avoid any attacks from Godzilla. Godzilla has weak spots all over. Try to spot them and deal as much damage in those areas as possible with either an assault rifle or the Rail Gun.

The Rail Gun is a powerful weapon to use against Godzilla. Image via Epic Games

Godzilla will use their Heat Ray to deal damage to you and any structures you build, so be aware of them powering up their attack and throw down a Shield Bubble for protection. If your health is low, you can shatter any fragments on Godzilla’s scaly body to gain 40 HP and three dash charges. Use the dash charges to avoid getting hit again while you shoot at Godzilla’s weak spots.

While Godzilla is in Fortnite, there are some special challenges to complete for bonus XP and quests to unlock your own Godzilla outfit.

