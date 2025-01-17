How to find Godzilla in Fortnite

With the v33.20 update comes the chance to defeat Godzilla and become the giant monster yourself. Read on to find out where to find Godzilla on the Fortnite map right now.

Where to find Godzilla on the Fortnite map

The only way to meet, defeat, and become Godzilla in Fortnite is through a special portal that will appear on the map randomly. The portal is not guaranteed to appear in every match, so don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it immediately. When it is about to appear, you will get a notification letting you know to get to the area as fast as possible.

If you remember the Doom spawn island last year, the situation will be pretty similar. The portal will appear during a random game, and everyone on the island will be notified. Then it will be a race to the portal’s location, and the first one through the portal gets to become Godzilla.

Find and defeat Godzilla to get his Medallion and exotic weapon. Image via Epic Games

As Godzilla, you will have a few special powers to help you defeat the rest of the players–

Roar will allow you to reveal players nearby.

will allow you to reveal players nearby. Stomp Attack deals damage and sends them flying off in all directions.

deals damage and sends them flying off in all directions. Heat Ray can be used to burn through players and structures that get in your way.

Only one player per match can become Godzilla, so unless you are the first one through the portal, you will have to wait until next time to get a chance to try out his powers. As soon as you turn into Godzilla, the entire lobby will be gunning for you. Your powers will help you defeat every player you come across, but if they decide to team up to bring you down, your life as Godzilla may not last long.

Get the Burst Quad Launcher by defeating Godzilla. Image via Epic Games

Players can aim for your weak spots to deal extra damage or try to knock off Godzilla’s fragments to gain some health and three Dash charges. The Dash ability will help them avoid your Heat Ray and Stomp Attacks if they get too close. Once you are defeated, the player who manages to deal the most damage to Godzilla gets the ultimate reward of Godzilla’s Medallion, giving them the dash ability for the rest of the match. They also receive an exotic rarity Burst Quad Launcher.

Make sure you are the first one through the portal as soon as it appears by getting some traversal items or a vehicle as soon as you land. Listen out for the notification and find the icon on the map to get there fast!

