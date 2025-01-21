Do you want Chappell Roan in Fortnite? Good luck, babe, because so does she

Chappell Roan has taken the music industry and world by storm, and now she has her sights set on everyone’s favorite battle royale.

This pop sensation found surprise success after releasing her single “Good Luck, Babe!” and has been catapulted into the global spotlight. Now that she’s gearing up to tour and work on new music, she has her sights set on getting her very own Fortnite skin.

Chappell Roan tells BBC Radio 1 she paid for the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin on her Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/9rkPKHy3qs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2025

In a recent interview with BBC Radio One, the singer spoke about what she does to wind down and have fun. Roan stated she loves to “eat an edible and play video games” on her Nintendo Switch when she just wants to have a chill night at home.

The singer also mentioned that she never plays the new first-person gamemode, because she wants to be able to see the Ariana Grande skin she paid for. Roan is referencing Fortnite Ballistic, a new first-person gamemode inspired by tactical shooters like VALORANT or CSGO.

When asked if she’ll ever appear in the game, Roan mentioned that her song “HOT TO GO!” already has a dance emote, but she would love to see a skin of herself as well. “Please give me a skin, please,” Roan even pleaded with the camera and developers. The singer dresses in completely over-the-top outfits and wears iconic white makeup while performing, making her a perfect candidate for having multiple skins that would stand out.

On top of asking to be added to the game, Roan revealed that another famous song of hers, “Good Luck, Babe!” will also be getting an emote in the foreseeable future. While there were no dates given in the interview, the emote will likely come out within a few months.

Fortnite has a long history of adding famous people to their games, such as Ariana Grande and The Rock. Epic Games and its developers also introduced Fortnite Festival to collaborate with famous artists such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Plenty of pop stars have already come to the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that Chappell Roan has found international success, it stands to reason she could get her own skin within the famous battle royale. The singer could always be added to the shop, just like how Ice Spice was introduced in the game. Alternatively, she could be famous enough to have a Fortnite Festival season inspired by her, which would include a battle pass of skins and instruments themed around the midwestern princess.

Fortnite launched season six this year, which brings a new map, weapons, and medallions to the battle royale game mode. Players can even transform into Godzilla, so it’s safe to say that anything could be added to the game at this point.

While nothing is officially confirmed and skins take a serious amount of time to develop, fans of both Fortnite and this songstress are one step closer to seeing Chappell Roan leap from the battle bus, break it down on stage, and wield a high-powered rifle to get a victory royale.

