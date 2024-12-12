Best guns in Fortnite Ballistic

With only a few coins to spare each round, you need to think carefully about the best guns to buy in Fortnite Ballistic. There’s not much time to decide, so check out which we would choose from the full list available.

Best guns to buy in Fortnite Ballistic

Each round you get the chance to buy a new gun in Fortnite Ballistic. Depending on how well you did in the previous round, you may not have much to spend so choose your weapon wisely. Some of the guns in this mode are high-damage but low fire rate, meaning speedy reactions and accuracy are key. Others are more generous when it comes to fire rate but lower in damage, so you need to make every bullet count.

5) Hand Cannon

The Hand Cannon is a hard-hitter when fired accurately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 50

50 Fire Rate: 2

2 Reload Speed: 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Magazine Size: 7

The Hand Cannon packs a punch but is slow to fire and slow to reload. This is a weapon best used by players with good aim and who can land well-timed shots. If you can land a clean headshot, this is a one-shot wonder. If not, two body shots will easily take down an enemy. As it costs 800 Credits, it is a decent and far cheaper alternative to the sniper rifle.

4) Reaper Sniper Rifle

Take the enemy down in one shot with the Reaper Sniper Rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 150

150 Fire Rate: 0.66

0.66 Reload Speed: 3.5 seconds

3.5 seconds Magazine Size: 3

Like most sniper rifles, the Reaper causes massive damage but has a very slow reload time. You can be a true one-shot wonder with the Reaper Sniper Rifle, as long as you have quick reactions and good aim. If you miss your shots, you will have a long 3.5 seconds to reload your weapon, however, so make each shot count. This is a bold choice of gun, but when used right and with the support of a good team, it can be devastating to the enemy. At 5,000 Credits, you have to be very sure you can handle this beast to make it worth the cost.

3) Striker Assault Rifle

A great choice for new players or run-and-gun types. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 39

39 Fire Rate: 11

11 Reload Speed: 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Magazine Size: 30

The Striker AR is a solid assault rifle, especially for new players. It boasts a fast fire rate and is steady when firing, but it isn’t as high in damage as other assault rifles. The reload speed is a little slower, too, to make up for the fast fire rate, so keep this in mind when facing an enemy. It’s strong as a close- and mid-range weapon, and you might find you reach for this gun over your pistol for most fights. At 2,500 Credits, its a good choice for average players who want to spend a few Credits on shield or grenades, too.

2) Enforcer Assault Rifle

The Enforcer AR is a great choice of gun in Fortnite Ballistic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 65

65 Fire Rate: 5.25

5.25 Reload Speed: 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Magazine Size: 12

The Enforcer AR has a much higher damage rate than the Striker, but with a lower fire rate. This requires you to try accurate and thoughtful shots and not so much of a spray-and-pray type playstyle. The faster reload time makes up for the lower mag size, and if you make sure you get accurate shots in, you won’t need the full mag anyway. At 2,000 Credits, this is the most affordable assault rifle of the lot, which means you’ll have a few Credits left over for stun grenades.

1) Nemesis Assault Rifle

The top pick this season in Fortnite Ballistic is the Nemesis AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 40

40 Fire Rate: 9.75

9.75 Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds

2.5 seconds Magazine Size: 25

The Nemesis AR is a great choice as it sits between the fast-rate but low-power Striker and the high-damage, lower-rate-of-fire Enforcer. This gun feels a little less steady than the Enforcer but it is fun to use, and if you keep it steady, you can run through enemy teams easily. Like the Striker, it is a good substitute for a close-range weapon as it can act like an SMG thanks to its fast fire-rate. It is more than worth the 2,500 Credits you spend on it because you will easily earn those Credits back with every enemy elimination.

