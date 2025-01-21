All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

Campfires in Fortnite are one of the features you may overlook the majority of the time, but when a particular challenge comes around or there’s no Medkit in sight, the necessity increases. To help you out, we’ve got a handy guide on where to find them.

When standing near a Campfire in Fortnite, your health will recharge and utilizing them means you can save any Medkits until you desperately need them. Of course, don’t stand directly on them; fire hurts and it will cause damage.

If you’re on the hunt for Campfires in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one—especially if you want to quickly complete the Week Eight quests—we’re here to help with a quick and easy guide.

All Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

Toasty. Remix by Dot Esports

The map above shows every Campfire location in Fortnite, which should make it much easier to find what you’re looking for. Some of the spots marked in the above image have more than one Campfire in a close proximity, though, so they’re the best to target if you’re looking to complete a specific challenge.

The best location to land to find Campfires is Whiffy Wharf. There are four Campfires around the edge of the named location, with another further north and six to the east. Alternatively, you can land in Magic Mosses, which has 10 Campfires across the area—though this location is larger.

If you’re in the middle section of the map, Campfires are more challenging to track down, since the majority are in the north and south areas of the map. There are a variety of options, however, including in the fields south of Seaport City and the mountains north of Masked Meadows.

While healing at a Campfire, be sure to check your surroundings to avoid being ambushed by other players. If the coast is clear, it’s also the perfect time to top-up your Shields or reload all your weapons.

