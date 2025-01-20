Fortnite players insist Godzilla should be an NPC roaming the island

For Godzilla to appear, a player must make their way through his portal to transform into the titan. Other players fight him, and the one who causes the most damage is rewarded. Godzilla has only been in Fortnite for a few days, but already, the community has some notes.

At first, players had the usual gripes about this type of mini-event—the spawn rate was too low, and the beast was too powerful or not powerful enough. Epic Games pretty quickly changed the spawn rates, although, to be honest even at a 40 percent chance, the chance of Godzilla’s portal appearing is not high enough. Once someone runs through the portal and becomes Godzilla, almost the entire lobby attacks, meaning the creature goes down quickly. While some players think Godzilla should be a permanent fixture for the duration of his event this month, others have a different idea.

Godzilla’s roar reveals your location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One user on r/FortNiteBR suggests that, despite the fact they are enjoying the current mini-event and love playing with or against Godzilla as it stands right now, they would prefer to see Godzilla as an invulnerable NPC who roams the map destroying everything in their path.

They reason that although it is a lot of fun to shoot at Godzilla or stomp, roar, and shoot lasers from your mouth as the titan, the “fun is short-lived because literally everyone on the map attacks, and it is fairly easy to engage Godzilla from a distance.” Godzilla would still drop loot, so there would still be a reason to attack it, but nobody could defeat it. It would just charge its way around the island, crushing players and knocking down buildings.

This idea would be a lot of fun as it would create a lot more chaos, and players could choose whether they would try to shoot at Godzilla to grab a reward, or avoid it as much as possible. Just imaginethe end game as the storm circle gets smaller and Godzillachargesg towards the final few players.

Deal the most damage to gain rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other users remarked that they are happy with the current system. They are just glad it isn’t the same as the Doctor Doom event, where whoever became Doctor Doom was basically invincible and could win with barely any issue. As Godzilla, however, the player gets to have a bit of fun stomping and roaring but then is defeated and can return to the game. It feels a lot more fair this time around.

The Reddit user goes on to suggest an epic face-off between Godzilla and Kong would be even better, where “both of them would fight each other and attack players.” Others in the thread pointed out that this is similar to how it was done in Call of Duty, except in COD, Kong roamed the map while “Godzilla could only stand in the water and shoot beams randomly like airstrike paths,” and the game also had quick time events that rewarded players with a killstreak if they did the most damage to the titans.

The event is pretty decent, but the spawn rate is still not high enough for many players. As it is short-lived, ending Jan. 31, Godzilla should either be a separate game mode or a permanent fixture. That would at least give casual players a chance to complete their quests.

