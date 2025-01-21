Fortnite players agree on the most underrated weapon, and it’s not what you think

In Fortnite right now, the weapons considered most deadly by the community are the Void Blade and the Fire Oni Mask. If you have played at all this season, you will have a love/hate relationship with at least one of these, but there is another weapon that players are sleeping on.

Recommended Videos

According to the Fortnite players on r/FortNite, the most underrated weapon is the Lock On Pistol. You can use this discrete pistol in two ways—as a quick-fire semi-auto pistol or to lock on to the target and deal four shots fast. The weapon was first introduced in Chapter Four but has returned over the past couple of years.

Some players might not even realize this gun is in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, as the spawn rates are so low. It was unvaulted on Jan. 7 in Battle Royale and Team Rumble modes, but if you haven’t found a Lock On Pistol in a chest yet, we aren’t surprised. This is one of the reasons it is so underrated this season as the spawn rate of the weapon is so much lower than other powerful weapons like the Typhoon Blade.

Use the Lock On Pistol to take out enemy players quickly and easily. Screenshot by dot Esports

Players who rate this gun love it for its deadly accuracy and fire rate. One of the best things about it is how easy it is to shoot players out of the sky, which is particularly devastating and infuriating for the enemy in Team Rumble matches. One player remarked that it is a decent counter against the Typhoon Blade as you can lock on quickly when the enemy is sprinting towards you.

The Lock On Pistol has a maximum range of 50 meters, making it the go-to weapon of choice for bush campers. Nothing is more satisfying than discretely locking on as a player runs by your bush and shoots them in the back. Alternatively, it is a great way to clear a camper from a bush as this weapon can lock on to the target even though you can’t see them yourself.

Players also claim the Lock On Pistol is their favorite gun in squads due to its powerful suppressive ability. One user in r/FortNiteBR explained how “Our team were applying steady on the last team and I was just standing there shooting the other team with the lock on… You can’t tell where the shots are coming from when you have a bunch of pressure from people.”

The consensus from the community is that although the gun is a decent choice generally, it is well-suited to a particular style of player. The stealthy, sneaky Fortnite players do very well with a Lock On Pistol, thanks to the quiet lock-on feature and fast firing. The other player has no time to react, and then it is too late. It can easily take out players hiding in bushes or vehicles or enemies passing by while you are crouched under stairs or in a dark corner. If your aim is inconsistent or just plain terrible, this gun is also your new best friend.

The Lock On Pistol is a rare gun to find, so if you are hoping to find one, make sure you open every chest you come across and check any nearby Vending Machines. Some of the pistol Vending Machines will sell you a Lock On Pistol and ammo for around 500 Gold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy