Is Fortnite Crew worth it? Cost and benefits

Akin to Netflix, Fortnite also has a monthly subscription service. It’s an optional purchase that you can make for multiple recurring benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Crew and whether its benefits are worth the price.

What’s included in Fortnite Crew?

For the monthly price of $11.99, you get a Fortnite battle pass, a Crew pack skin bundle, 1,000 V-Bucks, a Rocket Pass, and styles for older Crew pack skins.

The Fortnite battle pass is available from Fortnite Crew once per season. This means that after buying the subscription and getting the pass for the first time, the following months of Crew throughout the season will have fewer perks. If you already own the battle pass, however, you will get a one-time bonus of 950 V-Bucks.

A core part of Fortnite Crew is the Crew pack skin bundle. It’s a set of exclusive monthly cosmetics that won’t be available in any other way. Each set usually includes a skin (now with a LEGO variant), a back bling, and a pickaxe. Although sometimes it might also include a loading screen or lobby music. Consecutive purchases of Fortnite Crew will grant you additional styles to Crew pack skins.

The subscription also includes the Rocket Pass for Rocket League players. It’s probably the least attractive item on the list, but it’s there anyway.

Is Fortnite Crew worth it?

The Fortnite Crew subscription is a great deal, especially at the start of the Fortnite season. The battle pass and V-Bucks alone already make it a value deal, and considering you also get skins, Fortnite Crew might be the best purchase in the game.

If you plan on grinding out the battle pass this season, I recommend buying Fortnite Crew to get the battle pass and then cancel the subscription. You could keep it going for monthly skins and V-Bucks, but usually, those skins aren’t anything special.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you’ll get two Crew pack bundles for just one month of Fortnite Crew. The new Crew pack arrives at the beginning of every month, so if you joined Fortnite Crew in the middle of March, you’ll get skins from both March and April Crew packs. No monthly V-Bucks included, though.

You might think it can’t get any better than that, but it can. The latest Fortnite survey indicates more benefits might be coming to the Fortnite Crew subscription in the future. Some of the answer choices in the survey were access to Festival Passes, access to Engagement Event passes (like Star Wars or TMNT), and access to Save the World. None of these are officially confirmed to arrive, but keep an eye out on the shop because there could be another reason to join the Fortnite Crew.