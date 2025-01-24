Tackling your Godzilla quests is a great way to earn XP and work on unlocking all of his associated battle pass rewards in Fortnite. Sometimes they can be a bit tricky to work on though, as is the case with the deal explosive damage task.

Recommended Videos

This quest asks you to deal damage through a method you probably don’t use very often. It’s not too difficult to tackle once you know how to go about it, so here’s how to deal explosive damage in Fortnite.

Deal explosive damage in Fortnite, explained

If you’re not careful, you might accidentally end up hurting yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the deal explosive damage quest, you need to deal a total of 5,000 damage through explosions. This essentially means to cause damage to nearby structures or players using explosions. You generally don’t deal damage this way, so navigating through this task requires careful thought and planning.

This task is officially listed under the Godzilla section, which means you’re meant to tackle it if you manage to become Godzilla, but you don’t actually have to be him to complete it. Being the first one through the portal is tough and there are lots of other tasks you can only do while playing as him, so getting this one out of the way when you’re not Godzilla is a lot easier.

Best way to deal explosive damage in Fortnite

Be careful of the fires you start in this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to deal explosive damage in Fortnite is by visiting a gas station and blowing it up. To do so, you need to break the fuel pumps using a weapon or your pickaxe then step back as it catches fire to nearby structures. All damage caused by the fire you start counts as progress in this quest.

If there are any cars or other vehicles nearby, which there generally should be when you’re at any of the gas stations, drive them close to the fuel pump before you break it. This will increase the explosion once it catches and help you deal more explosive damage so you can make progress in this quest fairly quickly.

There are gas stations all around the island you can venture to for this quest. In total, there are six different ones you can visit.

One is south of Nightshift Forest.

One is north of Twinkle Terrace.

One is southwest of Brutal Boxcars.

One is northwest of Hopeful Heights.

One is north of Shattered Span.

One is north of Pumped Power.

There are lots of locations you can visit to tackle this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Depending on the size of the gas station, how many vehicles are around, and how big your explosion is, it might take you a few tries to finish this quest. I managed to deal just over 2,000 explosive damage on average with each one I triggered, so it took three of them before I finished this quest.

If the gas station you’re at runs out of fuel pumps, you may need to travel to another one to continue. You can also work on this task across multiple matches which means there’s no rush to get it done in just one if you’re having trouble doing so.

If you manage to become Godzilla, completing this task is a lot more straightforward since you can wreak all kinds of havoc with his powerful skillset, especially if you start near a gas station. But you also need to tackle other quests that can’t be done when you’re not him if you want to complete all Godzilla quests to earn rewards, so it’s best to get this one out of the way when you can.

When you’re done with this task, consider working through other Godzilla quests next to claim even more rewards. Some good ones to tackle are searching Monarch supply drops and using Godzilla’s Fragments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy