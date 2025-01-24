How to solve Riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite

New story quests have landed in Fortnite. There’s one that may leave you scratching your head, though, since you need to harness your brainpower while also fending off any opponents nearby. If you’re looking for solutions to the Nightshift Forest riddles, we’ve got you covered.

The Fortnite Nightshift Riddles are unlocked towards the end of the latest round of story quests, which send you on a whistle-stop tour across the map visiting specific locations. While the others are mostly gathering quests or using specific weapon abilities, the Riddles need to be answered correctly.

Don’t worry though, you won’t have any chance of failing this mini test with our guide since we’ve got the answer sheet you need.

All Nightshift Forest Riddle solutions in Fortnite

Answer the Riddle! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three stone statues are spread around the Nightshift Forest and interacting with them provides a riddle to solve. There’s no penalty for getting a riddle incorrect, but because you need to select the options for the answer, taking too long will leave you vulnerable for being attacked.

To save you from any embarrassment and to reduce the chances of you being blind-sided by an enemy, you can use the table below to quickly find the answer.

Riddle Answer Riddle one: “I soar through the skies graceful and light, yet I am gone with the ground in sight.” Answer: Glider. Riddle two: “I sing without voice, I glow without flame. To those who find me, the prize is the same.” Answer: Treasure Chest. Riddle three: I stay by your side, trusty and true. In chaos or calm, I’ll clear your view.” Answer: Pickaxe.

Each of the Riddle locations are within a fairly close proximity to each other, so you should be able to complete them all in one match. Just make sure you get some weapons and shields first in case you are ambushed.

Completing all three riddles nets a handy 25,000 XP that progresses the battle pass, and it’s particularly useful if you’re yet to unlock all of the Godzilla rewards, which require increasing your level to secure. Just remember, Godzilla is also on the map and may be nearby, so be very cautious.

Once this task is ticked off, the next step is to pick up the next meteor fragment, which isn’t too far away, before defeating a demon and taking a map. The end of this batch of story quests is now in sight, so what are you waiting for?

