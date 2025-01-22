The massive and dangerous boss Godzilla can sometimes be found wandering around the island in Fortnite, and if you’re hoping to take him down, you need all the help you can get. One of the most useful tools at your disposal is Godzilla’s Fragments.

This small but mighty item might be exactly what you need to stay alive and claim the powerful Godzilla Medallion. Knowing about it is crucial if you want to survive and access the strongest loot you can get to go up against the intimidating monster, so here’s how to get and use Godzilla’s Fragments in Fortnite.

How to get Godzilla’s Fragments in Fortnite

Grab this powerful item whenever Godzilla decides to drop it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Godzilla’s Fragments can be obtained by striking his weak spots, specifically referring to the massive purple glowing scales on his arms and back. You can only acquire this item when you’re near the Godzilla boss, which means you cannot play as him if you want to get them.

This special item drops occasionally as you strike Godzilla’s weak spots. You can also sometimes pick them up from enemy players if they have some in their inventory and you manage to eliminate them. The best way to ensure you acquire them, though, is by facing Godzilla yourself.

Godzilla’s Fragments will naturally drop over time as long as you occasionally aim for his scales. They shoot down from Godzilla as purple glowing rocks once enough damage has been dealt to his scales to make them go dim. When there are some available for you to collect in the area, they’ll be marked with a circular golden icon with a picture of the light purple Godzilla Fragment.

Godzilla is a pretty dangerous and imposing boss to face, so ensuring you have a collection of powerful gear before his arrival is essential. Keep an eye out for King Kong early on in the round so you can grab some useful loot from the Monarch drops he brings to better prepare for Godzilla’s arrival.

How to use Godzilla’s Fragments in Fortnite

Shoot him down to claim some powerful loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Godzilla’s Fragments by consuming them. The effects only activate when you use this item, just like you would any other consumable, such as Medkits, food, Bandages, fish, and Shield Potions.

Although it can be tempting to hold onto them, it’s generally best to consume Godzilla’s Fragments fairly frequently as you try to defeat Godzilla in the boss battle since they have some very potent and useful effects. If Godzilla notices you, he can use his powerful abilities to drain your health extremely quickly, so using Godzilla’s Fragments frequently is crucial for quickly getting away and staying alive long enough to survive the fight.

What do Godzilla’s Fragments do in Fortnite?

Godzilla’s Fragments grant you three quick dashes and 40 health. You can activate these special dashes by double jumping, which means you can use them immediately or save them for later in the battle if needed. The extra health is granted right away to ensure you have a true chance of helping to take down Godzilla.

If you manage to be the player who deals the most damage against Godzilla, you can claim a special Medallion. With Godzilla’s Medallion, you gain a recharging dash ability that is essentially a more permanent version of the effect you get with Godzilla’s Fragment.

