The massive, monstrous boss Godzilla can regularly be found on the island in Fortnite, and he’s a pretty tough foe to beat. There are lots of quests designed to help you navigate fighting him, and one of these tasks asks you to search Monarch supply drops.

Completing this quest gets you a decent chunk of XP while ensuring you’re ready for the dangerous fight ahead. It’s fairly simple to tackle once you know exactly what you’re looking for, so here’s how to search Monarch supply drops in Fortnite.

Search Monarch supply drops in Fortnite, explained

Look to the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the search Monarch supply drops quest in Fortnite, you need to find and open a total of two Monarch supply drops. You don’t actually have to pick up any of the loot they drop since the quest only tasks you with opening them, but they do generally drop some fairly decent items.

What are Monarch supply drops in Fortnite?

Monarch supply drops are special loot cases that drop down from the sky. They only appear during two specific events, so finding them can be tricky if you’re not lucky and requires you to pay close attention to what’s happening around the island.

Where to find Monarch supply drops in Fortnite

Monarch supply drops can appear anywhere around the island depending on where Godzilla and King Kong spawn on it. You can easily find them at any point by looking for the Monarch logo icon on the map. This icon resembles a bowtie and all Monarch drops stay marked on the map until they’ve been opened.

King Kong’s arrival is always accompanied by an array of Monarch supply drops. He randomly hops out of a portal right as the match begins to grant you some gear and warn you of Godzilla’s impending arrival. King Kong isn’t guaranteed, so these Monarch supply drops are not always available. When he does appear, he usually drops around five or six of them in total.

Look for the special map icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The best time to hunt for Monarch supply drops is when the Godzilla portal opens and when the monster spawns shortly after. As long as you don’t become Godzilla, plenty of them drop around the area for you to loot as he wreaks havoc, so keep an eye on the sky and your map to hunt for them once the boss battle begins.

Monarch supply drops are abundant throughout the fight, so consider focusing on finding and opening them during it. Most other players will be far more concerned with earning the special Godzilla Medallion which means you can swiftly run around to grab this special loot while they’re distracted.

Monarch supply drops loot in Fortnite

The loot you get from Monarch supply drops is fairly random but seems to generally include one gun, some Shield Bubbles, and a decent amount of ammo. This gear is specifically designed to help you fight Godzilla, but it’s certainly usable in other combat situations, like damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena.

