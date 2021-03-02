How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription | Dot Esports

It can be done on both console and PC.

Fortnite Crew is a subscription model that provides members with cosmetic items and V-Bucks every month in addition to the season’s battle pass.

All these features will set players back a monthly subscription fee of $11.99. Many of the skins included in the subscription are limited and may never be available for purchase in-game again.

There are a plethora of reasons why a player might need to cancel their subscription. Fortunately for players, Fortnite offers the ability to cancel this subscription at any time.

The process of doing so is simple and can be done both on console or PC.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

PlayStation

For players on PlayStation, you’ll first need to ensure you are signed in to your PlayStation ID linked to the Crew subscription. The method differs from here for users on the PS4 and PS5.

For PS4 users, navigate to the Settings menu and select Account Management. Inside this menu, select the Account Information option and PlayStation Subscriptions. If you are using a PS5, go to the Settings menu, Users and Accounts, select Account, Game and App Services, and finally Fortnite.

From here you can select the subscription and turn off the auto-renew option.

You may need to log into your PlayStation account once again while doing so to confirm the change, but simply follow the prompts on the screen.

Alternatively, you can cancel your subscription from store.playstation.com on an external device.

Xbox

The process on Xbox is slightly easier and will be the same for both the Xbox One consoles and Xbox Series S/X.

Open the Settings tab on your Xbox consoles from the Home menu.

Navigate to the Account tab and select the Subscriptions option.

From here, you should see your Fortnite Crew option, and you'll have the ability to suspend the transaction by selecting Manage and following the prompts on the screen.

Alternatively, you can cancel your subscription by visiting account.microsoft.com/account.

PC

Navigate to the Epic Games website and sign into your account.

Once logged in, select the Subscriptions tab in the top right.

Once you see your subscription, press the cog nearby and you will have the option to cancel the subscription.

Follow the prompts on the screen and your subscription should be successfully canceled.

Nintendo Switch