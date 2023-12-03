All LEGO Fortnite skins

As is customary, Fortnite‘s Chapter Five has introduced a laundry list of changes, additions and unexpected collaborations to the long-running battle royale. By far the most unexpected, however, was an extended collaboration with LEGO, which sees not only a dedicated game mode but a huge amount of LEGO-ified versions of classic Fortnite skins.

It’s a truly massive undertaking, but many players are wondering whether their favorite skins have received new styles—and more crucially, which ones haven’t.

Which Fortnite skins have LEGO styles?

A whole new world, built brick by brick. Image via LEGO Group

Epic Games has stated that every skin with an original design will receive a LEGO style, with over 1,200 of them currently implemented in the game right now (but not currently visible). Odds are that your favorite skin already has a LEGO style, but if you really want to double-check, dataminer iFireMonkey has posted a complete list of every LEGO style’s Locker icon here.

This staggeringly huge figure does, however, come with a few caveats: only 317 LEGO skins out of the aforementioned 1,200 are currently complete with custom-modeled pieces and high-detail decals, mostly the truly iconic ones like Jonesy and Skull Trooper, with the rest looking fairly basic. Epic has stated that the blanks will be filled in as the season progresses, with the current state of the LEGO skins a result of having to get Chapter Five out the door in time.

Additionally, only skins that fit within the “E for Everyone” section of Fortnite‘s new rating system will be getting LEGO styles, as the experience is aimed toward younger players. Many Battle Pass skins from years past have also yet to receive these styles, likely due to their lack of availability as compared to the item shop skins that have been the priority here.

Notably, this change leaves out collaboration skins—crossovers with the likes of Marvel, DC and other big-budget game franchises—so if you had your heart set on playing as LEGO versions of Geralt of Rivia or Solid Snake, you’re sadly out of luck. This is understandable, as acquiring the licensing for these characters again would likely require far more money and time from Epic than is worth it to include single styles, even for those licensed characters that have already had previous LEGO depictions in the real world. Still, playing as Will Arnett’s LEGO Batman would have been a real treat.

Finally, there is a completely free LEGO skin you can claim on the LEGO game mode‘s official launch date, December 7th, simply by linking your LEGO Insiders account to your Epic Games account. As of right now, only those using workarounds can view the LEGO styles for their favorite skins, but in only a few more days, every player will be able to wreak hard-edged havoc on the LEGO Island.