Best Fortnite merch and gifts to check out in 2024

Fortnite’s a global phenomenon, capturing the imaginations of gamers of all ages. With holiday seasons, birthdays, and all sorts of special occasions scattered around the year, it could be a difficult task to find the best Fortnite merch and gifts.

Recommended Videos

Though Fortnite offers an unparalleled gaming experience with various game modes like LEGO Fortnite, the fun doesn’t have to stop when you log off. The world of Fortnite extends far beyond the screen as there are licensed merchandise and gifts that will delight any fan.

Whether you’re looking for a way to rep your favorite game, level up your setup with themed gear, or find the perfect present for a fellow Fortnite superfan, there’s something for everyone in our compiled list of the best Fortnite merch to consider purchasing this year.

Monopoly: Fortnite Collector’s Edition Get your Shields up. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Monopoly experience like no other. Screenshot by Dot Esports Most themed Monopoly games are quite close to the original, but that’s not the case for the Fortnite variant. Forget about boring old money in this version since it features Health Point chips instead. While playing the Fortnite-themed version of Monopoly, you’ll get to battle over iconic locations from the game, like Tilted Towers and Retail Row, and use your favorite Fortnite characters to strategize your way to victory while avoiding the Storm in the process.

NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster – Camo Pulse Wrap Become the ultimate nerfer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t test the person who has this NERF blaster, they might shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports The NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster – Camo Pulse Wrap allows Fortnite fans to bring the action into real life. This replica blaster is modeled after the one in the game and features a cool Camo Pulse Wrap design. A Fortnite fan who unwraps this gift is likely to unleash a storm of darts on their friends and relatives, so you can expect some epic NERF wars in your backyard.

PowerA Advantage Fortnite Midas-themed Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Windows Midas looks good on everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports The touch of gold could be brighter, but it’s still perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports PowerA Advantage is an officially licensed controller featuring a sleek design inspired by the popular Midas character. In addition to its impressive looks, this controller features mappable buttons, adjustable triggers, and immersive features like dual rumble motors.

Fortnite Baseball Cap Cap it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports One size fits almost all. Screenshot by Dot Esports This classic baseball cap design is available in a variety of colors and features the iconic Fortnite logo. If you know a Fortnite fan who also likes spending quality time under the sun, this cap could be a safe gift—if you’re set on not buying any more V-Bucks.

Funko Pop: Fortnite – Toon Meowscles Figurine The perfect combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take it out or leave it in its box, both will do. Screenshot by Dot Esports This Funko Pop is an adorable vinyl figure that captures the essence of everyone’s favorite feline Fortnite friend, Meowscles, in a cartoonish chibi style. Meowscles instantly became a Fortnite classic upon its his release and there are multiple variants of the original skin in the game, making him one of the most known characters from the game in recent times.

Fortnite Micro Legendary Series 6-Pack What a squad. Screenshot by Dot Esports Some of the most iconic skins from the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Fortnite Micro Legendary Series set features six highly detailed, 2.5-inch figures of iconic Fortnite characters like Love Ranger, Red Knight, and Zoey. Each figure comes equipped with its own signature weapon, allowing you to mix and match and create your dream squad.

Fortnite 8″ Lil Whip Plush This guy’s adorable both in and outside of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports You don’t have to be plushie person to appreciate this. Screenshot by Dot Esports When it comes to collectibles, it’s hard to beat this adorable 8″ Lil Whip Plush. Made with high-quality materials, this huggable plushie can be both an in-house accessory, a collectible, or a fun toy.

Fortnite Battle Bus Deluxe Always thank the bus driver. Screenshot by Dot Esports Everyone’s here, but only two figures in the listing. Screenshot by Dot Esports The battle bus is one of the more memorable elements of Fortnite, making it the perfect gift for any fan. This battle bus replica comes with an inflatable balloon, lights, sounds, and exclusive figures featuring some of the game’s most popular characters.

Fortnite 8″ Fishstick Loot Plush Mr. Fishstick is a franchise name in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pair it with the Lil’ Whip. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fishstick is a lovable Fortnite character and it makes a great plushie. This soft plushie can double as a toy or an accessory, making it quite a versatile choice while gift shopping.

Fortnite Battle Bus Five Piece Twin Bed Set How can I sleep when I have loot routes in my mind? Screenshot by Dot Esports The blue looks slick. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sleep feels better after achieving those victory royales, but it’ll be sweeter when Fortnite accompanies you to dreamland. This comfy twin bed set features a vibrant design showcasing the Battle Bus soaring across the Fortnite island. The set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases all decked out with Fortnite motives.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Punk Collectible Action Figure Both a collector’s and a play item. Screenshot by Dot Esports Comes with all the accessories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This highly detailed figure boasts over 20 points of articulation, allowing you to pose it in countless ways and recreate your favorite Fortnite emotes. The Punk figure comes complete with harvesting tools and back bling, making it the perfect addition to any Fortnite display.

Fortnite Peely-themed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Peeles as a controller. Screenshot by Dot Esports Is this a one giant banana? Screenshot by Dot Esports This officially licensed controller features a bright and colorful design inspired by the popular Peely Fortnite character. With wireless connectivity, mappable buttons, and a long-lasting battery, this controller is built for extended play sessions and ultimate comfort on Nintendo Switch.

Funko Pop: Fortnite – Loot Llama Don’t hit this one for loot though. Screenshot by Dot Esports Seeing one of these is always a pleasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports This adorable vinyl figure captures the iconic Loot Llama in all its glory, making it the perfect way to add a touch of Fortnite fun to your desk or display shelf, and is sure to spark conversation among fellow Fortnite fans.

How did we come up with this list of Fortnite merch?

Just like you or your lucky giftee, I’m a huge Fortnite fan. I keep up with the latest skins and emotes while staying in touch with the latest gameplay trends to ensure I get my fair share of victory royales during my gaming sessions.

However, my passion for finding the perfect Fortnite gifts goes deeper. My birthday presents as kids weren’t always slam dunks. Those questionable gift experiences fueled my desire to curate a list that’s bursting with awesome Fortnite merch and presents guaranteed to spark joy.

This list combines my Fortnite fandom with gift-giving know-how, which should cater to every kind of player, from casual battlers to hardcore builders.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more