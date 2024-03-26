Category:
All new LEGO Fortnite skins in v29.10

Did your skin get a LEGO style?
LEGO Burger, Tomatohead, Red Knight, and Dinosaur skins
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite update v29.10 added over 40 LEGO styles for some of the most popular skins. If your favorite outfit didn’t have a LEGO style until now, you might be in luck. Here are all the LEGO Fortnite skins added in v29.10.

All new and improved LEGO Fortnite skins in v29.10

Four LEGO Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Skins, glorious skins. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared a list of Fortnite skins that are getting new and improved LEGO styles in v29.10. Some of the skins previously had a barebones version of a LEGO style that has now been made more detailed and polished.

Several popular skins that will get LEGO styles include Oblivion, Highwire, Lace, Rust Lord, and The Visitor. Of course, if you already own the skin, you’ll immediately get access to the LEGO style as you log onto Fortnite.

Here are all the Fortnite skins that will receive LEGO styles with the v29.10 update:

  • A.I.M.
  • Aftermath
  • All-Hallow’s Steve
  • Azuki
  • Beastmode
  • Combat Tech Jules
  • CRZ-8
  • Fishskull
  • Ghost Enforcer
  • Groot
  • Guff
  • Haxsaur
  • Heartbreak Ranger
  • Highwire
  • Jennifer Walters
  • Koi Brawler Zero
  • Koi Striker Envoy
  • Kurohomura
  • Lace
  • Lil Split
  • Llambro
  • Mecha-pop
  • Mecha Strike Commander
  • Megg
  • Moonwalker
  • Mystique
  • Oblivion
  • Penny
  • Roast Lord
  • Rust Lord
  • Saura
  • Scrapknight Jules
  • Sgt. Winter
  • Shade
  • Shadowbird
  • Shogun
  • Skellemint Oro
  • Summer Drift
  • Tectonic Komplex
  • The Foundation
  • The Prisoner
  • The Visitor
  • Volpez
  • Webster
  • Wendell

A few more skins should receive a LEGO style, but they were not included in this list because it was difficult to identify the original Fortnite skin.

All upcoming Fortnite skins with LEGO styles in v29.10

Four LEGo characters from Fortnite next to each other.
Many more will be added in the future. Image via Epic Games

Several new skins and bundles coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two will also have LEGO styles. Here are all of the upcoming skins that will have LEGO variants, according to iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter):

  • Along
  • Airphorian
  • Ascendant Midas
  • Aubrey 
  • Charon
  • Curious
  • Drax 
  • Dynamic Hush
  • Eclipse
  • Groot
  • Hael
  • Mantis
  • Young Adult
