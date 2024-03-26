All new LEGO Fortnite skins in v29.10

Fortnite update v29.10 added over 40 LEGO styles for some of the most popular skins. If your favorite outfit didn’t have a LEGO style until now, you might be in luck. Here are all the LEGO Fortnite skins added in v29.10.

All new and improved LEGO Fortnite skins in v29.10

Skins, glorious skins. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared a list of Fortnite skins that are getting new and improved LEGO styles in v29.10. Some of the skins previously had a barebones version of a LEGO style that has now been made more detailed and polished.

Several popular skins that will get LEGO styles include Oblivion, Highwire, Lace, Rust Lord, and The Visitor. Of course, if you already own the skin, you’ll immediately get access to the LEGO style as you log onto Fortnite.

Here are all the Fortnite skins that will receive LEGO styles with the v29.10 update:

A.I.M.

Aftermath

All-Hallow’s Steve

Azuki

Beastmode

Combat Tech Jules

CRZ-8

Fishskull

Ghost Enforcer

Groot

Guff

Haxsaur

Heartbreak Ranger

Highwire

Jennifer Walters

Koi Brawler Zero

Koi Striker Envoy

Kurohomura

Lace

Lil Split

Llambro

Mecha-pop

Mecha Strike Commander

Megg

Moonwalker

Mystique

Oblivion

Penny

Roast Lord

Rust Lord

Saura

Scrapknight Jules

Sgt. Winter

Shade

Shadowbird

Shogun

Skellemint Oro

Summer Drift

Tectonic Komplex

The Foundation

The Prisoner

The Visitor

Volpez

Webster

Wendell

A few more skins should receive a LEGO style, but they were not included in this list because it was difficult to identify the original Fortnite skin.

All upcoming Fortnite skins with LEGO styles in v29.10

Many more will be added in the future. Image via Epic Games

Several new skins and bundles coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two will also have LEGO styles. Here are all of the upcoming skins that will have LEGO variants, according to iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter):

Along

Airphorian

Ascendant Midas

Aubrey

Charon

Curious

Drax

Dynamic Hush

Eclipse

Groot

Hael

Mantis

Young Adult

