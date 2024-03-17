Category:
Fortnite

When is Midas coming back to Fortnite?

When is the king coming back?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 17, 2024 12:50 pm
Midas against a golden background
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midas is more than ready to return to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two, but Epic Games seems to have left out the specific release date.

The Fortnite community rejoiced when Midas was wiped from Fortnite due to a game-breaking bug, but his presence and golden touch skill were sorely missed in the coming chapters. Epic Games didn’t miss the opportunity to tease his triumphant return in Fortnite Chapter Five. But, unfortunately, the promo picture doesn’t confirm his comeback date. So, when is Midas coming back to Fortnite?

When does Midas return to Fortnite?

Fortnite announcing Midas comes back in-game
It’s confirmed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midas will come back to Fortnite on March 19 during Chapter Five, season two. This is confirmed by Fortnite‘s in-game news reels, which you can access in the lobby.

The return of the man with the touch of gold has been a topic of speculation for weeks. Ever since leakers data mined information and visuals on a brand new Midas skin that matches season two’s aesthetic, a new timed game mode called Floor is Lava and other Midas-related cosmetics.

Speculation came to a halt when Fortnite confirmed through X, formerly Twitter, that Midas would make a definitive comeback to Fortnite. Through a promo picture with lots of green and gold, it’s revealed that three seasons after his removal, Midas is well on his way to wreaking havoc on the island.

We can glean more details from the in-game promotional image teasing Midas’ comeback. Alongside a fresh skin, Midas appears equipped with a tool resembling the Chains of Hades, albeit in a golden hue. Some fans theorize that this may actually be Hades’ tool, transformed by Midas’ touch into gold. Such speculation suggests that Midas’ return isn’t just about looks; it might also reintroduce his signature ability. If that’s the case, we can expect a gold pair of Wings of Icarus and a gold Zeus’ Thunderbolt to grace our games on Match 19.

