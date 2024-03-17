Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite teases Midas’ return in Chapter Five, season two

Golden wings, anyone?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 17, 2024 11:13 am
Midas with Golden Background in Fortnite
Image via Epic Games. Remix via Dot Esports

After his abrupt disappearance due to a game-breaking bug that plagued players with technical woes, Midas is poised to make a return in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, if a March 17 teaser is to be believed.

Recommended Videos

Midas made his grand entrance to Fortnite back in Chapter Two, season two as a legendary skin with the ability to turn everything he touches into gold. His stint was cut short due to a game-breaking bug that caused chaos across the Fortnite universe. Thus, Midas, along with other gold-themed skins, was temporarily shelved by Epic Games until a fix could be implemented.

Midas stepping into Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Midas touch is back. Image via Epic Games

Rumors have been swirling for some time about Midas’s resurgence, fueled by speculations surrounding the launch of the Fortnite Midas Controller. While not an official Epic Games product, the Midas Controller hinted at the imminent return of the iconic character. Additionally, leakers spotted several Midas references in the Fortnite files, including a Floor is Lava game mode and a POI called Midas’ Yacht. All signs were pointing towards an epic comeback for King Midas.

Just a few weeks after Chapter Five, season two released, Fortnite‘s official Twitter account seemingly confirmed Midas’s return. The character is depicted in a new outfit, brandishing his iconic drum gun, with golden casualties in his wake.

Opinions are divided among Fortnite fans. Midas’ loyal subjects eagerly anticipate his comeback, hailing him as royalty and clamoring for a precise release date. Others, on the other hand, express reservations. After all, the current season didn’t exactly come out with a bang stability-wise, and a game-breaking mechanic is the last thing needed right now.

Regardless, Midas’s comeback, if smooth, promises to add a much-needed refreshing twist to Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. In the current version of the game, he could become a hireable character and turn Zeus’ Thunder or the Wings of Icarus into gold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Character opening a Bunker in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 17, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article What is Skibidi Fortnite? Skibidi Toilet Fortnite meme origin explained
Fortnite's Fishstick sitting in a toilet.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What is Skibidi Fortnite? Skibidi Toilet Fortnite meme origin explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Character opening a Bunker in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 17, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article What is Skibidi Fortnite? Skibidi Toilet Fortnite meme origin explained
Fortnite's Fishstick sitting in a toilet.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What is Skibidi Fortnite? Skibidi Toilet Fortnite meme origin explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?