Fortnite teases Midas’ return in Chapter Five, season two

After his abrupt disappearance due to a game-breaking bug that plagued players with technical woes, Midas is poised to make a return in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, if a March 17 teaser is to be believed.

Recommended Videos

Midas made his grand entrance to Fortnite back in Chapter Two, season two as a legendary skin with the ability to turn everything he touches into gold. His stint was cut short due to a game-breaking bug that caused chaos across the Fortnite universe. Thus, Midas, along with other gold-themed skins, was temporarily shelved by Epic Games until a fix could be implemented.

Midas touch is back. Image via Epic Games

Rumors have been swirling for some time about Midas’s resurgence, fueled by speculations surrounding the launch of the Fortnite Midas Controller. While not an official Epic Games product, the Midas Controller hinted at the imminent return of the iconic character. Additionally, leakers spotted several Midas references in the Fortnite files, including a Floor is Lava game mode and a POI called Midas’ Yacht. All signs were pointing towards an epic comeback for King Midas.

Just a few weeks after Chapter Five, season two released, Fortnite‘s official Twitter account seemingly confirmed Midas’s return. The character is depicted in a new outfit, brandishing his iconic drum gun, with golden casualties in his wake.

Opinions are divided among Fortnite fans. Midas’ loyal subjects eagerly anticipate his comeback, hailing him as royalty and clamoring for a precise release date. Others, on the other hand, express reservations. After all, the current season didn’t exactly come out with a bang stability-wise, and a game-breaking mechanic is the last thing needed right now.

Regardless, Midas’s comeback, if smooth, promises to add a much-needed refreshing twist to Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. In the current version of the game, he could become a hireable character and turn Zeus’ Thunder or the Wings of Icarus into gold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more