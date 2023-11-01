All POIs and Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 5

Fortnite players are getting ready to relive the good old days as the battle royale takes us back to the Chapter One map with the launch of Chapter Four, season five on Nov. 3.

This means we will get to use the classic equipment on the classic map, something fans have been hoping to do every time a new season comes around.

If you are excited about the return of the classic map and are preparing to get that Victory Royale, you will need to know where to drop. Here’s a list of all the POIs and named locations coming to Fortnite in Chapter Four, season five.

Every POI and Named Location in Fortnite Chapter Four, season five

The Chapter Four, season five map will start as a mix between the Chapter One season six, and seven maps. Most of your favorite drop points from those seasons will come back to the game in their original looks.

There are a total of 21 confirmed POIs in Chapter Four, season five so far:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Lazy Links

Risky Reels

Wailing Woods

Loot Lake

Tomato Temple

Lonely Lodge

Snobby Shores

Titled Towers

Dusty Divot

Retail Row

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Salty Springs

Frosty Flights

Flush Factory

Lucky Landing

Fatal Fields

Paradise Palms

The map and all the listed locations will be available in the v27.00 update, which marks the launch of Chapter Four, season five on Nov. 3. This information is courtesy of StreamFNBR.

Will more original locations return in Fortnite Chapter Four, season five?

According to Fortnite News on Nov. 1, the map will evolve throughout the season as it always does in Fortnite and will bring more POIs from Chapter One, including Mega Mall and the volcano. These locations should arrive in v27.10 and v27.11.

There might be more POIs coming in Chapter Four, season five, but no further information has been revealed so far.