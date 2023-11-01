Classic Fortnite POIs revealed as returning Chapter One map leaked

Chapter four, season five of Fortnite starts on Nov. 3 and will take us back to where it all started—Chapter One. Thanks to the latest map leaks we can now take a peek at where exactly we will be dropping.

A tweet from StreamFNBR on Oct. 31 showed a screenshot of the map coming to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter Four, season five, and it looks like we’ll be traveling back to the original season seven of Fortnite when the snow area was first introduced. According to Fortnite News, this map will evolve during the season and also bring us POIs from seasons eight and nine.

While this is not an exact copy of the original map from season seven, the majority of POIs are still there. The most notable difference is the smaller snow region, leaving room for Greasy Grove and Flush Factory to be on the map, even though they were removed from the original version.

| SPOILERS – EXCLUSIVE |



Here is an early look at the Chapter 4, Season 5 map.



This image was taken in-game, using v27.00. pic.twitter.com/KatMXCuMC7 — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

At the same time, Polar Peak and Happy Hamlet which were previously located in the snowy region are not marked on the map meaning we will likely not see them return, at least in the early days of the season.

Players on Reddit also noticed Loot Lake’s island is flying on top of the lake as it was in chapter one season six. During that season the island rose from the water and traveled across the map absorbing runes which eventually led to the creation of cube monsters that players had to fight. Who knows, maybe we’ll see them return too?

As for the rest of the locations, everything from Junk Junction to Lucky Landing and Paradise Palms will all be there for players to relive their old memories. Many fans are excited to see these iconic POIs return commenting: “You’re just as beautiful as the day I lost you,” and I can’t blame them. The next season of Fortnite will be a blast from the past we’ve all been waiting years for.