How to Thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite - Dot Esports

A lot has changed in the Fortnite world over the years, but there have been a few constants that stayed the same. The bus driver can be one of the best examples of this.

Though players never got to meet the bus driver, in person, they got to fight in the same side versus evil forces. Carrying 100 players over the Fortnite map all day, every day isn’t an easy feat either, meaning the bus driver definitely deserves a simple thank you from time to time.

By now, you may have realized the waves of players thanking the battle bus before jumping off the battle bus. If you haven’t done it before and wondering how you can do it, it’s one of the easiest easter eggs that you can perform in Fortnite, and you’ll be able to tank the bus driver in all of your future matches after learning how you can do it.

How can you thank the bus driver in Fortnite

To thank the bus driver, you need to be in the Battle Bus before you exit it into a match. While you’re in the battle bus, you‘ll need to press the emote button on your keyboard or controller to say thank you to the bus driver. By default these keys will be:

PS4, PS5 – Down on the d-pad

– Down on the d-pad Xbox One, Xbox One X/S – Down on the d-pad

– Down on the d-pad Nintendo Switch – Down on the d-pad

– Down on the d-pad Mobile/Tablet – Press the emote button

– Press the emote button PC – Press B

If you don’t press this button before you exit the Battle Bus, you’ll be unable to thank the bus driver properly and will need to start a new game to successfully do it.

If you happen to see your name in the chat box after thanking the bus driver, you’ll know that you were successful.

What happens when you thank the bus driver in Fortnite?

Thanking the bus driver is just a fun easter egg that was implemented in Fortnite around 2018. It doesn’t give players and competitive advantage or perks.

From time to time, Epic Games will add challenges that require players to thank the bus driver to complete them. Based on this alone, all Fortnite players get to thank the bus driver one way or another since the majority of the player base try to complete as many quests as possible throughout a season.