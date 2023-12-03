How to check if your Fortnite skin has a LEGO Style

Fortnite is entering its next era, and as part of it, we’re being treated to a fresh, new LEGO experience.

Part of this experience involves playing as LEGO characters, and you might be wondering, how would that make sense with all of the unique skins I’ve collected over the years? Well, the answer is that they’ll be getting their own LEGO Styles.

LEGO Styles look just like the skins from Fortnite that you know and love, but with their own small, blocky charm. While over 1000 of these skins will get the LEGO treatment, it isn’t clear yet if they all will. Here’s how to see whether your favorite look made the cut.

How to see if your Fortnite skin has a LEGO Style

The new Lego Styles are a treat for the eyes. Image via LEGO

If you’re eager to see the LEGO version of your favorite Fortnite skins you can check if they’re available simply by visiting the in-game locker.

As with other variants of your skins, the new LEGO outfits will show up in your locker automatically and are usable as a style when you play in the new modes. Right now, it isn’t clear if they’ll be usable in the standard Fortnite mode, but that seems highly unlikely.

The Locker won’t just be a go-to place for your LEGO Styles, but also any emotes you own that are usable in the LEGO modes. They will also show up and are equippable here, according to a blog post from Epic Games.

We don’t expect these LEGO variants to stick around long once Chapter 5: Season one is over, so make sure you get the most use out of them while you can.