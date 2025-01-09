Forgot password
stone angel character on a heart swing with the sunset in the background
Screenshot by Dot Esports
5 things that gives Fortnite players the warm and fuzzies

Let's find out what gives the gaming community those warm and fuzzy feelings when they play Fortnite Battle Royale.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 08:50 am

Fortnite players are like any other gaming community with a mix of wholesome and toxic elements. Recently, the community has come together to discuss the little things they love about the game. What exactly gives players those warm and fuzzy feelings right now?

Action Taken!

a screen showing the report of a cheating player, confirming they have been suspended or banned
Action taken! Image via Epic Games

According to Redditors on r/FortNiteBR, one of the best feelings in the world is receiving a confirmation from Epic Games that the cheater you reported has been banned or suspended. It is a rare occurrence, but when you get that little screen pop-up to tell you the “suspect has been apprehended,” it gives you a sense of real satisfaction. That’s one less cheater to worry about.

Winning a close game

a gingerbread character celebrating a victory royale in fortnite
Victory Royale! Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most satisfying things to happen in Fortnite is winning a Battle Royale match. More pleasing still is when it has been the sweatiest match you have ever been a part of, and, according to one player, “you should’ve died about eight times.” There is something special about those matches where you have no idea how you managed to survive, let alone win. The only question now is, can you do it again for that Llama Crown?

Getting crowned

stoneheart character showing off her 3 llama crowns
Llama crown wins can be hard to win! Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s better than getting a Victory Royale? Getting a Llama Crown Victory Royale! Since the Llama Crown was added with its smug emote to show off how many you have collected, this has been a goal for many players. Whether you get one by winning two games in a row or picking up an eliminated player’s crown, winning a Llama Crown is a great feeling.

Wholesome community emotes

a group of players emoting together in the Octo Game mode
Emoting together is a cute way of bonding as a community. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There was a time when traversal and synced emotes were a rarity, and if a player would emote nearby, others would usually join in. This community spirit is still around but not seen as often, so when players do come together in a wholesome Shout! dance or join each other in a conga line of trains, it makes everyone feel those warm and fuzzies. It is a cute thing to do in Creative multiplayer games, but there is something so heartwarming when it happens in the middle of a Battle Royale.

Getting the squad together

a group of colorful characters posing
Get the squad together for some Fortnite fun. Image via Epic Games

Trying to get the whole squad to play together can be hard, especially as you get older and life gets busy. One of the best feelings in the Fortnite world, and probably for many other gamers, is seeing your team in a lobby in their favorite skins, emoting and dancing before heading into battle. Of course, a win is great, but even a loss feels better when you’re doing it as a team.

Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.