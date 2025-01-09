5 things that gives Fortnite players the warm and fuzzies

Fortnite players are like any other gaming community with a mix of wholesome and toxic elements. Recently, the community has come together to discuss the little things they love about the game. What exactly gives players those warm and fuzzy feelings right now?
Action Taken!
According to Redditors on r/FortNiteBR, one of the best feelings in the world is receiving a confirmation from Epic Games that the cheater you reported has been banned or suspended. It is a rare occurrence, but when you get that little screen pop-up to tell you the “suspect has been apprehended,” it gives you a sense of real satisfaction. That’s one less cheater to worry about.
Winning a close game
One of the most satisfying things to happen in Fortnite is winning a Battle Royale match. More pleasing still is when it has been the sweatiest match you have ever been a part of, and, according to one player, “you should’ve died about eight times.” There is something special about those matches where you have no idea how you managed to survive, let alone win. The only question now is, can you do it again for that Llama Crown?
Getting crowned
What’s better than getting a Victory Royale? Getting a Llama Crown Victory Royale! Since the Llama Crown was added with its smug emote to show off how many you have collected, this has been a goal for many players. Whether you get one by winning two games in a row or picking up an eliminated player’s crown, winning a Llama Crown is a great feeling.
Wholesome community emotes
There was a time when traversal and synced emotes were a rarity, and if a player would emote nearby, others would usually join in. This community spirit is still around but not seen as often, so when players do come together in a wholesome Shout! dance or join each other in a conga line of trains, it makes everyone feel those warm and fuzzies. It is a cute thing to do in Creative multiplayer games, but there is something so heartwarming when it happens in the middle of a Battle Royale.
Getting the squad together
Trying to get the whole squad to play together can be hard, especially as you get older and life gets busy. One of the best feelings in the Fortnite world, and probably for many other gamers, is seeing your team in a lobby in their favorite skins, emoting and dancing before heading into battle. Of course, a win is great, but even a loss feels better when you’re doing it as a team.
Published: Jan 9, 2025 08:50 am