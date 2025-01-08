Fortnite players are obsessed with this new Creative map

Fortnite Creative maps are the go-to place for a quick XP boost or a place to relax when battle royale gets too stressful. Every player has their favorite, but lately, one particular mode has caught the attention of thousands of players.

The Pillars game mode pits player against player atop precarious towers of objects. The object of the game is to be the last player standing while trying to take out other players with randomly assigned weapons and items. While the game is a lot of fun, be warned, pillars can be a frustrating mix of luck and skill. There are a bunch of different versions in Fortnite Creative mode, with a variety of ways to gain XP or customize your game as you play.

Play Pillars games in Fortnite Creative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Pillars, you receive a new random weapon or item every few seconds. This could be anything from a mythic Goldfish to an apple, and you can’t rely on the weapons having much ammo. If you don’t use that one bullet wisely, it could mean the end of the match for you. Pillars makes you find new and interesting ways of using items or weapons to get enemies out of the game, whether that is making them slide off the edge of their platform or throw themselves off in panic. The fast-paced nature of the game is one reason players have become obsessed with Pillars. You can choose to drop in for a few quick, fun matches or spend an hour trying to earn crowns to show off how many wins you have.

Different Pillars games offer different themes and mechanics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When family-friendly streamer NickEh30 created his version of a Pillars game, Pillars Minigames, in Fortnite Creative, Epic Games tweeted the map code to followers and advertised it on the Fortnite main screen, quickly making this new mode the next big thing in the community. That map now gets approximately 2,000 daily users, just behind the more popular Pillars maps The Pillars and Pillars Events. Nick’s mode switches up the theme each round, offering players a range of weapons and mechanics to try out. Some of the themes include Low-Gravity, Winterfest, and Double Damage, which all add a bit of extra excitement to each round.

NickEh30’s Pillars Minigames map is pretty similar to Pillars Events, where you can try to survive modes such as Lava Floor, Only Snipers, X3 Damage. The most popular Pillars game is The Pillars, which currently has over 4,000 players jumping in every day, so if you want to be guaranteed round after round of frantic long-distance fights, then The Pillars is the best choice.

Pillars map codes to try in Fortnite Creative

If you want to try some of the best Pillars modes in Fortnite Creative, we recommend any of the following maps. Select the search tab on your main screen and enter the code in the box at the top.

Name Island Code The Pillars 2724-4064-5480 Pillars Events 1216-9665-5612 Pillars Minigames 5798-3570-4537 Chill Guy Pillars 7011-3815-1384 Pillars of Fortune 5731-3854-1429

