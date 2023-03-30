With the introduction of Unreal Editor in Fortnite, creators are coming up with unique map designs for Creative 2.0. Some of these maps are new, while others are recreated versions of old maps from previous seasons in the game. The Creative mode has several maps and experiences that will take you back to the good old days in Fortnite.

Over the years, Fortnite‘s battle royale map has gone through countless changes, including the introduction of new landmarks, POIs, and other popular locations. For anyone playing the game since its inception, the Chapter One OG map holds a special place. Players missing these old iconic maps can relive the experience in Creative mode. There are several versions of the Fortnite OG map recreated in Creative mode, and you need to know the map codes to hop into these experiences.

Here are the best Fortnite OG map Creative 2.0 codes.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 OG map codes

Screengrab via Epic Games

The OG Fortnite Athena map is unquestionably the most popular island in the game’s history. The OG map featured some of the most popular POIs like Pleasant Park, Tomato Town, Loot Lake, Greasy Grove, Moisty Mire, and more. Fortnite’s Creative mode has some of the best OG map experiences where you can jump into a game and visit these popular POIs once again.

The best Chapter One Creative experiences are mentioned below, and you can queue into them for matches by entering the Island Code from the Discover tab. You can directly copy the code for the specific map from below, and paste it into the Island Code section.

Atlas OG Battle Royale

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 2179-7822-3395

The Atlas OG battle royale map is one of the best experiences in the Creative mode where you can hop into the Chapter One, season three map. Designed by AtlasCreative, the map allows up to 80 players in a building mode battle royale. The loot pool is from Chapter One, making it a realistic experience for players. As for the POIs, you’ll find all the popular locations from Chapter One, season three in this Creative experience.

Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 4464-0648-9492

Designed by creator TheBoyDilly, Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite is another experience where you can play the Chapter One, season three map. This experience allows up to 80 players in a single match, and the loot pool consists of old weapons from Chapter One. While playing on this map, you might feel like the game is glitching, and the controls are not accurate. This is because Reboot Royale – OG is still in beta testing and is constantly updated for a better experience.

OG season one map

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 6584-6297-8823

Designed by creator gold_dark_bomber, the OG season one experience offers a map similar to Fortnite’s first season. This mode allows up to 32 players in a battle royale format. You’ll find most of the popular POIs from Chapter One, season one. Building is available in this game mode, and the loot pool features weapons from the current Fortnite season.

OG season four map

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 6114-4887-9802

The OG S4 experience is another popular Creative map where you can play on Fortnite‘s Athena map. This experience also features up to 32 players and has a few of the popular POIs. The OG S4 experience was also designed by the creator gold_dark_bomber. If you are looking to land at some of the memorable spots, we recommend visiting Loot Lake and Retail Row in this Creative experience. Some of the new movement mechanics like sliding, sprinting, and mounting are disabled on this map, giving players a realistic feel from Chapter One.

Fortnite season one map

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 2702-0755-4122

Fortnite season one is another popular experience in Creative mode. This map features the classic loot pool from season one, with weapons like Bolt-Action Rifle, Burst-Assualt Rifle, Suppressed SMG, and more. You will also find most of the popular POIs like Pleasant Park, Greasy Grove, Retail Row, and others in this Creative experience. Like some of the other Chapter One recreations, new movement mechanics like sprinting, sliding, and mounting are not available on this map. This Creative experience allows up to 50 players and has building enabled in-game.