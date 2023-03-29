Scary Doll map code: How to play the Scary Doll map in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Creative maps have been a core part of Fortnite ever since its inception. In March 2023, Epic Games rolled out Fortnite Creative 2.0, giving more tools to creators to design even more stunning maps.

From alternative game modes to unique designs, the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps allow players to have completely different experiences compared to the regular gameplay modes.

The Scary Doll Map is one of the more popular ones in Fortnite Creative 2.0, and it features a horror setup with a spooky doll as a centerpiece.

Scary Doll map code in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Players can play the Scary Doll map in Fortnite Creative 2.0 with the “7595-1913-2803” code.

Copy this code and head over to the Creative Hub to start an instance of the map. When you load into the Scary Doll map, you’ll be instructed with mini-challenges that you’ll need to complete to progress. As you set out to find various objectives around the map, the tensions will start to rise via scary sound queues.

There are countless maps to try in Creative, some of which can help players rack up additional XP to max out their battle passes. Creative maps can also be used to practice skills like aiming and building. Compared to loading into regular matches, using Creative maps can save you time since you won’t be interrupted by others, and you’ll also have unlimited resources.

Once you complete a few drills, you can always return to regular matches to see if you have improved enough to snatch a victory royale.